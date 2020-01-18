Vodafone introduces Rs 997 prepaid plan offering 1.5GB data per day

Vodafone Rs 997 plan is currently available only in select circles, but the company may launch it in all telecom circles very soon.

Telecom operator Vodafone has launched a long-term recharge of Rs 997 for its prepaid customers. The new plan comes with a validity of 180 days.

The Rs 997 Vodafone prepaid plan will offer 1.5GB 2G/3G/4G data per day to the subscribers. So, the total data being offered with this pack is 270GB for the entire validity period. The plan also offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMSes per day for 180 days.

TelecomTalk reports that this Vodafone Rs 997 plan is currently available only in select circles, but the company may launch it in all telecom circles very soon.

Recently, Supreme Court of India rejected the petition of the telecom players like Bharti Airtel, Tatatele services and Vodafone Idea to review adjusted gross revenue (AGR) adjustment. The SC bench rejected the review petition from the telecom operators. AGR is the basis on which telecom operator pays license fees and spectrum usage charges.

Previously, Vodafone announced two new prepaid plans of Rs 99 and Rs 555 for its users. Rs 99 pack comes with a validity of 18 days. It offers unlimited calling to all networks. The pack offers 1GB of data and 100 SMSes for the entire validity period. Apart from this, users will get additional benefits like access to Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscription.



Coming to Rs 555, the pack comes with a validity of 71 days. The pack offers 1.5GB of data per day along with 100 SMS per day. There is also unlimited calling benefit with the pack. It comes with Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscription to its customers.