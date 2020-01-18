  • 11:51 Jan 18, 2020

Advertisement

Vodafone introduces Rs 997 prepaid plan offering 1.5GB data per day

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 18, 2020 11:09 am

Latest News

Vodafone Rs 997 plan is currently available only in select circles, but the company may launch it in all telecom circles very soon.
Advertisement

Telecom operator Vodafone has launched a long-term recharge of Rs 997 for its prepaid customers. The new plan comes with a validity of 180 days. 

 

The Rs 997 Vodafone prepaid plan will offer 1.5GB 2G/3G/4G data per day to the subscribers. So, the total data being offered with this pack is 270GB for the entire validity period. The plan also offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMSes per day for 180 days.

 

TelecomTalk reports that this Vodafone Rs 997 plan is currently available only in select circles, but the company may launch it in all telecom circles very soon.

 

Recently, Supreme Court of India rejected the petition of the telecom players like Bharti Airtel, Tatatele services and Vodafone Idea to review adjusted gross revenue (AGR) adjustment. The SC bench rejected the review petition from the telecom operators. AGR is the basis on which telecom operator pays license fees and spectrum usage charges.

 

Previously, Vodafone announced two new prepaid plans of Rs 99 and Rs 555 for its users. Rs 99 pack comes with a validity of 18 days. It offers unlimited calling to all networks. The pack offers 1GB of data and 100 SMSes for the entire validity period. Apart from this, users will get additional benefits like access to Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscription.

Coming to Rs 555, the pack comes with a validity of 71 days. The pack offers 1.5GB of data per day along with 100 SMS per day. There is also unlimited calling benefit with the pack. It comes with Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscription to its customers.

Vodafone Idea introduces Rs 219, Rs 449 prepaid plans with unlimited voice calls

Vodafone Idea rolls out TurboNet 4G in Nashik

Vodafone introduces 4 new prepaid plans in India

Vodafone introduces Rs 99 and Rs 555 prepaid plans

SC rejects Airtel, Vodafone Idea and other telecom players plea to review AGR adjustment

Latest News from Vodafone

You might like this

Tags: Vodafone Vodafone prepaid plans Vodafone prepaid packs Vodafone plans Vodafone operator news Vodafone Rs 997

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

SC rejects Airtel, Vodafone Idea and other telecom players plea to review AGR adjustment

Vodafone introduces Rs 99 and Rs 555 prepaid plans

BSNL reduces validity of some prepaid plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?
What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?

What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?
Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?
Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019
Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies