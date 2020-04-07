Vodafone Idea prepaid numbers can now be recharged at ATMs

Vodafone Idea has partnered up with HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, Axis Bank, Citi Bank, DCB Bank, IDBI Bank and Standard Chartered Bank for recharge from ATMs.

Advertisement

After Reliance Jio and Airtel, Vodafone Idea introduced the facility to recharge mobile numbers through ATMs for its prepaid users.



Since the entire nation is under lockdown, a mobile user can not visit a store and recharge his prepaid number. Since ATM services are working, now users will be able to recharge their prepaid number by visiting the ATM.



Vodafone Idea has partnered up with HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, Axis Bank, Citi Bank, DCB Bank, IDBI Bank and Standard Chartered Bank for recharge from ATMs. After which, Vodafone Idea users can visit any of these bank’s ATMs where they have an account and recharge their prepaid numbers.

The mobile recharge option will be available in the menu of the ATM machine. Users need to insert the card in the machine and then select Recharge option from the menu. Customers need to enter their mobile number and then enter the ATM pin code. Users then need to enter the recharge amount and then hit the Enter button. The amount will be deducted from their bank account.

Advertisement

In the lockdown period, Vodafone Idea has extended the validity of their existing plans till April 17 for their customers. This free of cost extension in plan validity timeline will enable millions of feature phone users of both Vodafone and Idea to continue to receive incoming calls, even if the validity of their plan expires earlier. The operator has also credited Rs 10 talk time credit in the account of subscribers.

Vodafone recently launched Rs 47, Rs 67 and Rs 78 prepaid plans with caller tune benefits. Rs 47 plan offers a user caller tune benefit with unlimited song change for 28 days. The plan also comes with service validity benefit, meaning users will continue receiving incoming voice calls. If you make a recharge of Rs 10, you can also make outgoing calls at standard rates. The Rs 67 and Rs 78 Value Added Services packs offer the same benefits but come with a validity of 90 days and 89 days respectively.