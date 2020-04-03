Vodafone launches Rs 47, Rs 67 and Rs 78 prepaid plans with caller tune benefits

Vodafone's three plans are listed on the company website and the app for subscribers in the Mumbai circle

Vodafone has launched three new prepaid plans under ‘Value Added Service’ section. The plans are priced at Rs 47, Rs 67 and Rs 78 and they come with Caller Tune benefit and validity up to 90 days.



Vodafone's three plans are listed on the company website and the app for subscribers in the Mumbai circle. Telecom Talk was the first to spot these packs. The report says that these plans should go live in other circles soon.

Starting with the Rs 47 plan, it offers a user caller tune benefit with unlimited song change for 28 days. The plan also comes with service validity benefit, meaning users will continue receiving incoming voice calls. If you make a recharge of Rs 10, you can also make outgoing calls at standard rates.



The Rs 67 and Rs 78 Value Added Services packs offer the same benefits but comes with a validity of 90 days and 89 days respectively. It is to be noted that all the three plans are not similar to other prepaid recharge plans as they do not offer any talk time or data benefits. These plans are solely designed for caller tunes.





Vodafone recently launched Rs 95 All Rounder prepaid pack. The Rs 95 prepaid plan offers Rs 74 talktime benefits and all the local/national calls will be charged at 2.5 paise per second. The pack also comes loaded with 200MB of 4G data. The prepaid plan comes with a validity of 56 days.