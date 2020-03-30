Reliance Jio customers can now recharge their numbers from the nearest ATM

The operator has revealed that the feature can be availed from different banks in India.

Reliance Jio has revealed that its customers can recharge their mobile numbers from the nearest ATM in India. The company has revealed that Jio users can recharge prepaid mobile numbers at an ATM near their location.

The company has announced this news on its official Twitter handle. The operator has revealed that the facility is available at nine banks including State Bank of India, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, IDBI, DCB, AUF and Standard Chartered Bank in the country.

In order to perform a recharge at an ATM, Jio users need to insert the card in the machine and then select Recharge option from the menu. Customers need to enter their mobile number and then enter the ATM pin code. Users then need to enter the recharge amount and then hit the Enter button. The amount will be deducted from the account and users will also receive the recharge message from Reliance Jio.

Previously, Reliance Jio said that it will provide Basic JioFiber broadband connectivity of 10Mbps without any service charges. The brand says that it will provide free broadband service wherever it is geographically feasible. The company has also revealed that it will provide double-data across its 4G data add-on vouchers. The operator will also bundle non-Jio voice calling minutes in these vouchers at no additional cost.

The operator has also revealed new ‘Work From Home’ prepaid plan for its customers. The plan offers 2GB of data per day and it comes with a validity of 51 days. The pack comes with a price tag of Rs 251. Interestingly, the pack do not offer any calling or SMS benefits.