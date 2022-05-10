Vodafone Idea launches Rs 82 prepaid plan with SonyLIV subscription

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched a new prepaid plan for its customers. The Vodafone Idea has introduced Rs 82 plan which will come with the benefit of SonyLIV Premium.

Unlike a standard prepaid plan, this plan is merely a data voucher and does not include unlimited calls, SMS, and other benefits. The validity period is only 14 days. Let’s take a look at the complete benefits of this new plan.

Vodafone Idea Rs 82 Prepaid Plan Benefits

The new prepaid plan comes with a total of 4GB of data that is available with a validity of 14 days. Users will have access to SonyLIV Premium for a period of 28 days. SonyLIV Premium subscribers will have access to the entire content catalogue on the platform.

This will include originals such as Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story, Mahrani, and Gullak Season: 3. Then there are international shows on the SonyLIV that includes The Good Doctor, Fantasy Island, and Magpie Murders. Then users also get to see live sports that are being broadcasted by the Sony-owned channels.

However, it is to be noticed that the SonyLIV Premium membership is only available on mobile devices. So you can’t enjoy the SonyLIV membership on other devices like laptops, TVs, and tablets.

Last month, Vi announced the launch of the Rs 98, Rs 195, and Rs 319 prepaid plans with up to 31 days validity. While the cheapest plan out of the trio has a 15-day validity, the Rs 195 and the Rs 319 prepaid plans have a validity period of 31 days. The most expensive plan out of the three, which is the Rs 319 plan. It has Binge All Night benefits that allow users to surf, stream, and use data from 12AM to 6AM without pack deduction.