Vodafone Idea launches Rs 327, Rs 337 prepaid plans

Vi has launched two new prepaid plans for its customers. The Vodafone Idea has introduced Rs 327 and Rs 337 plans which offer a validity of 30 and 31 days respectively.

The plans by Vi (Vodafone Idea) have been launched after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has directed telecom providers to offer at least one plan with 30 days validity for customers.

In addition, the company has also launched Rs 107 and Rs 111 validity vouchers with 31 days and 30 days validity. The former offers Rs 107 talktime with voice calls charged at 1p/sec and 200MB data. The Rs 111 plan offers Rs 111 talktime, 200MB data and calls charged at 1 paise per second.

Vodafone Idea Rs 327, Rs 337 plans Benefits

The new Rs 327 plan comes with a validity of 30 days. The Rs 337 plan, on the other hand, comes with a validity of 31 days.

Both the new prepaid plans offer unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day. The Rs 327 prepaid recharge plan a total of 25GB of data. The Rs 337 plan, on the other hand, offers 28GB of data.

These prepaid plans do not offer daily data benefits. Apart from these benefits, the pans also offer complimentary subscription to Vi Movies and the TV app.

Recently, Vodafone Idea launched Rs 499 and Rs 1099 plans. These new plans offer 1-year access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription along with 2GB of daily data.

The new Rs 499 plan comes with a validity of 28 days. The Rs 1066 plan, on the other hand, comes with a validity of 84 days. Both the new prepaid plans offer 2GB of daily data. So the plans are offering a total of 174GB of data for the whole validity period.

Apart from data, the plan also offers unlimited calling and 100 SMSes per day. In addition, the plans ofer Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for a year.

Earlier, Vodafone Idea removed Rs 601, Rs 701 recharge plans with Disney+ Hotstar benefit. The Rs 601 prepaid plan used to offer 75GB of data for 56 days along with one-year of access to Disney+ Hotstar. The Rs 701 prepaid plan was offering 3GB daily data for a validity of 56 days. It also came with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day.