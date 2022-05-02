Vodafone Idea launches Rs 98, Rs 195 & Rs 319 prepaid plans: Details here

Vodafone Idea has launched three new plans for the Indian market, including the Rs 98, Rs 195 and the Rs 319 plans. While the cheapest plan out of the trio has a 15-day validity, the Rs 195 and the Rs 319 prepaid plans have a validity period of 31 days. The most expensive plan out of the three, which is the Rs 319 plan, has Binge All Night benefits that allow users to surf, stream, and use data from 12AM to 6AM without pack deduction.

Per Vi’s website, the new Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan has 200MB of data and unlimited voice calls with 15 days of validity. However, it does not come with SMS benefits or any kind of OTT subscriptionslike other plans have.

The new Vi Rs 195 prepaid recharge plan has unlimited voice calls, 300 SMS messages, and access to a total of 2GB of data. The new Rs 319 Vi prepaid recharge plan offers 2GB of data daily while users can also enjoy unlimited voice calls and can send up to 100 SMS messages per day. Both Rs 195 and Rs 319 plans have a validity of 31 days. Customers choosing these Vi recharge plans will also get a complimentary subscription to Vi Movies and the TV app.

Moreover, Vi’s new Rs 319 plan comes with Binge All Night benefits which offers unlimited data to users from 12AM to 6AM without any deduction from the pack. In addition, the pack brings a weekend rollover benefit that allows users to make use of the unused data from the weekdays on Saturdays and Sundays. Further, the Rs. 319 plan offers 2GB of additional backup data every month at no extra cost.

In addition, Vi has reportedly also launched Rs 29 and Rs 39 4G data vouchers with 2GB and 3GB of fair usage policy (FUP) data respectively. The Rs 29 voucher is said to offer 2 days validity, while the Rs 39 voucher is said to have 7 days validity.

Vodafone, during last month, also launched the Rs 327 and Rs 337 plans which offer a validity of 30 and 31 days respectively. The plans by Vi had been launched after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had directed telecom providers to offer at least one plan with 30 days validity for customers.