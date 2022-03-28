Vodafone Idea launches Rs 499, Rs 1066 prepaid plans

Vi has launched two new prepaid plans for its customers. The Vodafone Idea has introduced Rs 499 and Rs 1099 plans. These new plans offer 1-year access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription along with 2GB of daily data.

The new prepaid plans are already live on the website and the mobile app. Let’s see the details of the new plans.

Vodafone Idea Rs 499, Rs 1066 plans Benefits

The new Rs 499 plan comes with a validity of 28 days. The Rs 1066 plan, on the other hand, comes with a validity of 84 days.

Both the new prepaid plans offer 2GB of daily data. So the plans are offering a total of 174GB of data for the whole validity period.

Apart from date, the plan also offers unlimited calling and 100 SMSes per day. In addition, the plans ofer Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for a year.

Moreover, there are additional offers such as Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights come bundled with these plan as well. Additionally, the plans also come with free access to Vi Movies & TV VIP.’

Earlier, Vodafone Idea removed Rs 601, Rs 701 recharge plans with Disney+ Hotstar benefit. The Rs 601 prepaid plan used to offer 75GB of data for 56 days along with one-year of access to Disney+ Hotstar. The Rs 701 prepaid plan was offering 3GB daily data for a validity of 56 days. It also came with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day.

Vodafone Idea had recently introduced four new plans for Rs 155, Rs 239, Rs 666, and Rs 699. Out of the recently launched plans, Rs 699 plan and Rs 701 plans were offering almost the same benefits. So the telco has removed Rs 701 plan. The Rs 701 offered 3GB of daily data for 56 days with Disney+ Hotstar, while the Rs 699 plan offered 3GB of daily data for 56 days.