Vodafone Idea removes Rs 601, Rs 701 recharge plans with Disney+Hotstar benefit

Vodafone Idea had recently introduced four new plans for Rs 155, Rs 239, Rs 666, and Rs 699. But now, Vodafone Idea has removed two prepaid plans of Rs 601 and Rs 701. Both these plans were offering Disney+Hotstar benefits.

Out of the recently launched plans, Rs 699 plan and Rs 701 plans were offering almost the same benefits. So the telco has removed Rs 701 plan. The Rs 701 offered 3GB of daily data for 56 days with Disney+ Hotstar, while the Rs 699 plan offered 3GB of daily data for 56 days.

Vodafone Idea Rs 601 and Rs 701 Benefits

The Rs 601 prepaid plan used to offer 75GB of data for 56 days along with one-year of access to Disney+ Hotstar. The Rs 701 prepaid plan was offering 3GB daily data for a validity of 56 days. It also came with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day.

Current Vi plans with Disney+ Hotstar Benefit

After removing these two plans, Vodafone Idea is offering the Rs 501 and Rs 901 plans that offer Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscriptions. The Rs 501 plan is offering 3GB of daily data for 28 days. In addition, it also offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Further, there is also. Further, there is also night free data (12am to 6am), Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights offer.

The Rs 901 plan comes with a validity of 70 days. It also offers 3GB of daily data, offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. In addition, there is also Further, there is also night free data (12am to 6am), Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights offer.

In related news, Vodafone Idea (Vi) recently announced new tariff plans for prepaid users in India. Vi’s prepaid plan priced at Rs 79 will now cost Rs 99 with the same benefits as before. On the other hand, the most expensive plan for Rs 2,399 earlier will now come at Rs 2,899 with a hike of Rs 500.

The other category where a hike has been announced is data top-ups. The Rs 48, Rs 98, Rs 251 and Rs 351 vouchers will now be available for Rs 58, Rs 118, Rs 298 and Rs 418. The benefits of all the plans will remain the same to what they were before but will now be available at costly prices.