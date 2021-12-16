Vodafone Idea launches Rs 155, Rs 239, Rs 666, Rs 699 prepaid plans

Vi (Vodafone Idea) has launched four new prepaid plans for its customers. The telco has introduced Rs 155, Rs 239, Rs 666, Rs 699 plans. The new prepaid plans are already live on the website and the mobile app. Let’s see the details of the new plans.

Vodafone Idea Rs 155

The new Vodafone Idea Rs 155 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 24 days. The plan offers 1GB of data and unlimited voice calling. Further, there is also 300 SMS messages bundled with the pack.

Vodafone Idea Rs 239

The Vodafone Idea Rs 239 comes with a validity of 24 days. It offers 1GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day.

Vodafone Idea Rs 666

The Vodafone Idea Rs 666 comes with a validity of 77 days. This plan offers unlimited voice calling, 1.5GB of daily data, and 100 SMS per day. Further, there is also night free data (12am to 6am), Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights offer. The Rs 666 plan also comes with free access to Vi Movies & TV VIP.

Vodafone Idea Rs 699

This plan comes with a validity of 56 days. Further, it offers 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day to its users.

In addition, there are additional offers such as Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights come bundled with this plan as well. The Rs 699 plan also comes with free access to Vi Movies & TV VIP.

In related news, Vodafone Idea (Vi) recently announced new tariff plans for prepaid users in India. Vi’s prepaid plan priced at Rs 79 will now cost Rs 99 with the same benefits as before. On the other hand, the most expensive plan for Rs 2,399 earlier will now come at Rs 2,899 with a hike of Rs 500.

The other category where a hike has been announced is data top-ups. The Rs 48, Rs 98, Rs 251 and Rs 351 vouchers will now be available for Rs 58, Rs 118, Rs 298 and Rs 418. The benefits of all the plans will remain the same to what they were before but will now be available at costly prices.