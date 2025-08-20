Lava Play Ultra 5G Launched in India: Price, Availability, Specifications

Lava Play Ultra 5G has been announced in India with a MediaTek Dimensity Chipset under the hood along with a dual rear camera setup. The handset comes with an IP rating as well, and also features 33W fast wired charging. Here’s everything else you’d want to know about the new handset from Lava.

Lava Play Ultra 5G: Price, Availability

Priced at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model and Rs 16,499 for the 8GB + 128GB trim, the Lava Play Ultra 5G will be available exclusively on Amazon starting August 25, 2025. Buyers can avail a bank discount of Rs 1,000 with select bank cards. It is available in Arctic Frost and Arctic Slate shades.

Lava Play Ultra 5G: Specifications

The Lava Play Ultra 5G sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ screen with a 120 Hz Refresh Rate. The display supports up to 1000 nits peak brightness and HDR. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For optics, the Lava Play Ultra 5G packs a dual rear camera unit, which includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, it features a 13-megapixel sensor at the front.

It includes an in-display optical fingerprint scanner for Biometrics and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. It packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W charging.

Lava promises a clean Android 15 experience with no bloatware, no ads, no unwanted notifications, along with a promise of 2 OS updates and 3 years of security patches. It also has stereo speakers and is IP64 rated. Connectivity options include dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.2, USB-C port, and GPS.