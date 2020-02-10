Vodafone brings Rs 499 prepaid plan, revises validity of Rs 555 plan

The company has also increased the validity of its Rs 555 prepaid plan in the country.

Vodafone has introduced a new prepaid plan for its customers in India with Rs 499 pack. The company has also increased the validity of its Rs 555 prepaid plan in the country.

To start with the Rs 499 prepaid plan, it comes loaded with 1.5GB of data per day. The pack offers unlimited voice calling to any network along with national roaming. Furthermore, the pack offers Vodafone Play subscription along with ZEE5 membership. The pack comes with a validity of 70 days in most the circles, though in some circles like Bihar, it comes with 60 days of validity. The pack also offers 100 SMS per day, reports TelecomTalk.

Moving on, the company has also increased the validity of Rs 555 prepaid plan. The plan now comes with a validity of 77 days. Earlier, the prepaid plan used to offer 70 days of validity. The pack offers 1.5GB of data per day along with 100 SMS per day. There is also unlimited calling benefit with the pack. It comes with Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscription to its customers.

Previously, Vodafone Idea announced that all its postpaid customers will be clubbed under Vodafone RED umbrella. With this, both Vodafone and Idea postpaid customers will be migrated to Vodafone RED branding.

The company has revealed that this initiative is currently rolling out in Mumbai circle and the brand will bring it to all circles over the next few months in a phased manner. For Idea Nirvana postpaid customers, the company has revealed that all existing customers will be migrated to similar Vodafone RED plans. The change is also applicable to enterprise Idea postpaid customers as well.

Meanwhile, Vodafone discontinued the 649 iPhone Forever postpaid plan in the country. The 649 iPhone Forever plan offered unlimited calling facility to all networks with 90GB of data with carrying forward facility up to 200GB and 100 SMSes per day. Free Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs 999, Vodafone Play membership for one year, Mobile Shield and ZEE5 Premium subscription were also included in this pack.