  • 13:33 Jan 15, 2020

Vodafone introduces Rs 99 and Rs 555 prepaid plans

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 15, 2020 12:33 pm

Vodafone Rs 99 prepaid plan it comes with a validity of 18 days.
Vodafone has announced two new prepaid plans for its customers in India. The company has introduced Rs 99 and Rs 555 prepaid plans for its users.

To start with the new Rs 99 prepaid plan, it comes with a validity of 18 days. It offers unlimited calling to all networks. The pack offers 1GB of data and 100 SMSes for the entire validity period. Apart from this, users will get additional benefits like access to Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscription. This plan by Vodafone is currently live in Kolkata, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP East, UP West and West Bengal circles.

Coming to Rs 555, the pack comes with a validity of 71 days. The pack offers 1.5GB of data per day along with 100 SMS per day. There is also unlimited calling benefit with the pack. It comes with Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscription to its customers. Currently, this new plan by Vodafone is only valid in Mumbai.

Recently, Vodafone introduced 4 new prepaid plans of Rs 269, Rs 199, Rs 129 and Rs 24 for its users. Rs 269 prepaid plan offers unlimited calling, 4GB of data, 600 SMSes and it comes with 56 days of validity. The Rs 199 pack comes with a validity of 21 days and it offers 1GB of data per day along with 100 SMS per day.

The Rs 129 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calls on any network without any FUP limit, 2GB of data and 300 SMS messages. It comes with a validity of 14 days. Lastly, the Rs 24 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 14 days and it offers 100 minutes of on-net night calling minutes. The free calling will be active between 11:00 PM to 6:00 AM.

