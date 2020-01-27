  • 19:53 Jan 27, 2020

Vodafone Idea discontinues Rs 649 iPhone Forever Plan

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 27, 2020 3:21 pm

Existing users of 649 plan will have to migrate to some other plan after months to avail postpaid services
Telecom operator Vodafone launched 649 iPhone Forever plan for postpaid users last year in February. Now the plan has been discontinued by Vodafone.

Vodafone has, however, did not reveal the reason behind removing the plan. Currently, the telco has three postpaid plans including Rs 399, Rs 499 and Rs 999.

The 649 iPhone Forever plan offered unlimited calling facility to all networks with 90GB of data with carry forward facility up to 200GB and 100 SMSes per day. Free Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs 999, Vodafone Play membership for one year, Mobile Shield and ZEE5 Premium subscription were also included in this pack. Telecom Talk reports that the existing users of 649 plan will have to migrate to some other plan after months to avail postpaid services, but this news is yet to be confirmed by Vodafone Idea.

The entry-level Rs 399 postpaid plan offers unlimited calling to all networks, 40GB monthly data and the user can also carry forward 200 GB data to the next billing cycle.

Rs 499 postpaid plan offers 75GB monthly data along with the option of carrying forward 200 GB data in the next billing cycle for the users. It also offers unlimited voice calling benefits, 100 SMSes per day and Amazon Prime membership worth Rs 999.

The Rs 999 postpaid plan offers entertainment, bundled international roaming services, truly unlimited data with superior data speeds, premium customer service, access to airport lounges, exclusive deals on handsets, hotel bookings & much more. This Vodafone REDX plan also comes with a bouquet of built-in subscriptions like Netflix, Amazon Prime, ZEE5 and Vodafone Play. Other privileges include special deals on Samsung devices and ISD calls to USA & Canada at just 50p/min.

