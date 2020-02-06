Vodafone and Idea postpaid plans to come under Vodafone RED brand

With this, both Vodafone and Idea postpaid customers will be migrated to Vodafone RED branding.

Vodafone Idea Limited has today announced that all its postpaid customers will be clubbed under Vodafone RED umbrella. With this, both Vodafone and Idea postpaid customers will be migrated to Vodafone RED branding.

The company has revealed that this initiative is currently rolling out in Mumbai circle and the brand will bring it to all circles over the next few months in a phased manner. For Idea Nirvana postpaid customers, the company has revealed that all existing customers will be migrated to similar Vodafone RED plans. The change is also applicable to enterprise Idea postpaid customers as well.

Furthermore, the company has revealed that all prepaid products will continue to be offered under both Vodafone and Idea brands nationally across all circles via respective retail and digital channels.

Commenting on the latest development, Avneesh Khosla, Marketing Director, Vodafone Idea said, “We are taking the theme of one company, one network forward by consolidating our postpaid offerings under the Vodafone RED brand. With comprehensive plans at multiple user-friendly price points, customers can look forward to best in class telecom and value benefits including Unlimited Local & STD Calls, Rich data, Free International Calls, Free Vodafone Play, Amazon Prime and Netflix and other exclusive benefits.”

Meanwhile, Vodafone discontinued the 649 iPhone Forever postpaid plan in the country. The 649 iPhone Forever plan offered unlimited calling facility to all networks with 90GB of data with carrying forward facility up to 200GB and 100 SMSes per day. Free Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs 999, Vodafone Play membership for one year, Mobile Shield and ZEE5 Premium subscription were also included in this pack.