  • 14:11 Feb 06, 2020

Advertisement

Vodafone and Idea postpaid plans to come under Vodafone RED brand

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 06, 2020 1:26 pm

Latest News

With this, both Vodafone and Idea postpaid customers will be migrated to Vodafone RED branding.
Advertisement

Vodafone Idea Limited has today announced that all its postpaid customers will be clubbed under Vodafone RED umbrella. With this, both Vodafone and Idea postpaid customers will be migrated to Vodafone RED branding. 

 

The company has revealed that this initiative is currently rolling out in Mumbai circle and the brand will bring it to all circles over the next few months in a phased manner. For Idea Nirvana postpaid customers, the company has revealed that all existing customers will be migrated to similar Vodafone RED plans. The change is also applicable to enterprise Idea postpaid customers as well. 

 

Furthermore, the company has revealed that all prepaid products will continue to be offered under both Vodafone and Idea brands nationally across all circles via respective retail and digital channels.

 

Advertisement

Commenting on the latest development, Avneesh Khosla, Marketing Director, Vodafone Idea said, “We are taking the theme of one company, one network forward by consolidating our postpaid offerings under the Vodafone RED brand. With comprehensive plans at multiple user-friendly price points, customers can look forward to best in class telecom and value benefits including Unlimited Local &amp; STD Calls, Rich data, Free International Calls, Free Vodafone Play, Amazon Prime and Netflix and other exclusive benefits.”

 

Meanwhile, Vodafone discontinued the 649 iPhone Forever postpaid plan in the country. The 649 iPhone Forever plan offered unlimited calling facility to all networks with 90GB of data with carrying forward facility up to 200GB and 100 SMSes per day. Free Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs 999, Vodafone Play membership for one year, Mobile Shield and ZEE5 Premium subscription were also included in this pack.

SC rejects Airtel, Vodafone Idea and other telecom players plea to review AGR adjustment

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices approach SC, seeks time to pay AGR dues

Vodafone Idea discontinues Rs 649 iPhone Forever Plan

Latest News from Vodafone

You might like this

Tags: Idea Vodafone

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box now available to existing customers at Rs 4,999

BSNL Rs 108 and Rs 1,999 prepaid plans launched in Kerala circle

Airtel Xstream Thanks offer: Now get Google Nest Mini at a discounted price

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Latest Picture Story

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies