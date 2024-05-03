Vivo Y18e, Vivo Y18 Launched In India: Specs, Price, Competition

Vivo has expanded its Y-series in India with the launch of two new smartphones including the Vivo Y18 and the Vivo Y18e. The new Vivo Y18 series smartphones have a price tag of sub-Rs 10,000 and have a 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio chipset and more. Here’s what they have to offer.

Vivo Y18 Series: India Price, Availability

The Vivo Y18 comes in 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB variants, priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999 in the country. The Vivo Y18e comes in a single 4GB + 64GB model priced at Rs 7,999. Both of them are available in Gem Green and Space Black shades and can be bought via the Vivo e-store.

Vivo Y18 Series: Specs, Competition

The Vivo Y18 series smartphones come with a 6.56-inch HD+ display with 1612 × 720 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and 528 nits peak brightness on Y18e and 840 nits on Y18. The display panels have 269 ppi. They are powered by MediaTek Helio G85 Chipset which is coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The phones come with up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. The storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot up to 1TB.

The phones come equipped with a dual camera setup. The Y18 camera setup comprises of a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 0.08MP sensor with f/3.0 aperture. In addition, there’s an 8MP f/2.0 front-facing camera for selfies.

The Y18e has a 13MP f/2.2 main sensor, plus a 0.08MP sensor with f/3.0 Aperture at the rear. In addition, there’s a 5MP f/2.2 front-facing camera for selfies. The phones pack a 5000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. The Vivo Y18 series runs on FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14 out of the box.

The Y18 gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security while the Y18e doesn’t have one. They have face recognition support and are also IP54 rated. Connectivity options on the devices include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging.

As for the competition, both these devices have a similar set of competitors to beat. One of them is the Itel S24, priced at Rs 9,999, which gets you a better chipset, more RAM, and a better rear camera sensor. In most ways, the Itel S24 is a better pick over the Vivo Y18 series.

Then there’s also the Lava O2, that has a similar chipset in terms of numbers but gets you more RAM, faster storage, and a fingerprint sensor for a cheaper price tag than Vivo Y18 and just Rs 500 more than the Y18e. Other better devices include Lava Blaze 2 5G and the Moto G24 Power as well.