Vivo Y18e

₹7,999.00
Brand: Vivo
Category: Launched Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Helio G85
  • RAM (GB) 4
  • Storage (GB) 64
  • Display 6.56-inch, 1612 x 720 pixels
  • Front Camera 5MP
  • Primary Camera 13MP + 0.08MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Vivo Y18e comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ display with 1612 × 720 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and 528 nits peak brightness. The display panel has 269 ppi. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 Chipset which is coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The phone comes with 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. The storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot up to 1TB.

The Y18e has a 13MP f/2.2 main sensor, plus a 0.08MP sensor with f/3.0 at the back. In addition, there’s a 5MP f/2.2 front-facing camera for selfies It packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. The Vivo Y18e runs on FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14 out of the box.

The Y18e does not have a fingerprint sensor for security but does support face recognition. It is also IP54 rated. Connectivity options on the device includes Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging.

Vivo Y18e Specs

Vivo Y18e Price and Other Info

Status Launched
Launch Date 03 May, 2024
Price (₹) 7,999
Memory Variants 4/64 GB
Colour Options Gem Green, Space Black

Vivo Y18e Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Vivo Y18e Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.56
Screen Type IPS LCD
Screen Resolution 1612 x 720 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 90 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate N/A
Pixel Density (PPI) 269

Vivo Y18e Performance

Chipset MediaTek Helio G85
Phone RAM 4 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 64 GB
Storage Type eMMC 5.1
Memory Card Slot Yes, Dedicated Slot

Vivo Y18e Software

OS & UI Android 14, FunTouch OS 14

Vivo Y18e Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 13MP f/2.2 primary sensor + 0.08MP f/3.0 sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 5MP f/2.2 sensor

Vivo Y18e Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 15W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Vivo Y18e Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 4G/LTE
SIM Slots Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
Bluetooth v5.0
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, GLONASS, NavIC

Vivo Y18e Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Mono
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Not Available
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
IP Rating IP54

