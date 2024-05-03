The Vivo Y18e comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ display with 1612 × 720 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and 528 nits peak brightness. The display panel has 269 ppi. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 Chipset which is coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The phone comes with 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. The storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot up to 1TB.

The Y18e has a 13MP f/2.2 main sensor, plus a 0.08MP sensor with f/3.0 Aperture at the back. In addition, there’s a 5MP f/2.2 front-facing camera for selfies It packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. The Vivo Y18e runs on FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14 out of the box.

The Y18e does not have a fingerprint sensor for security but does support face recognition. It is also IP54 rated. Connectivity options on the device includes Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging.