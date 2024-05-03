The Vivo Y18e comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ display with 1612 × 720 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and 528 nits peak brightness. The display panel has 269 ppi. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 Chipset which is coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The phone comes with 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. The storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot up to 1TB.
The Y18e has a 13MP f/2.2 main sensor, plus a 0.08MP sensor with f/3.0 Aperture at the back. In addition, there’s a 5MP f/2.2 front-facing camera for selfies It packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. The Vivo Y18e runs on FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14 out of the box.
The Y18e does not have a fingerprint sensor for security but does support face recognition. It is also IP54 rated. Connectivity options on the device includes Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging.
|Status
|Launched
|Launch Date
|03 May, 2024
|Price (₹)
|7,999
|Memory Variants
|4/64 GB
|Colour Options
|Gem Green, Space Black
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Polycarbonate/Plastic
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.56
|Screen Type
|IPS LCD
|Screen Resolution
|1612 x 720 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|90 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|N/A
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|269
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Phone RAM
|4 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|64 GB
|Storage Type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory Card Slot
|Yes, Dedicated Slot
|OS & UI
|Android 14, FunTouch OS 14
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|13MP f/2.2 primary sensor + 0.08MP f/3.0 sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|5MP f/2.2 sensor
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|15W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|4G/LTE
|SIM Slots
|Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
|Bluetooth
|v5.0
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 5
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|Dual Band GPS, GLONASS, NavIC
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Mono
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Not Available
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
|IP Rating
|IP54