Brand: ITEL
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Helio G91
  • RAM (GB) 4, 8
  • Storage (GB) 128, 256
  • Display 6.6-inch, 720 x 1612 pixels
  • Front Camera 8MP
  • Primary Camera 108MP + QVGA
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 13

The S24 runs on Android 13-based itelOS 13 and sports a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD Display with 480 nits peak brightness, punch-hole notch, and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G91 Chipset paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB eMMC 5.1 storage.

The smartphone has dual rear cameras, including a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 f/1.6 main sensor and a QVGA depth sensor. The main sensor has 3x in-sensor zoom and EIS support. There’s an 8MP sensor on the front for selfies. The smartphone also has features like a Dynamic Bar and more.

The device packs a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. There’s a side-facing fingerprint sensor along with a mono speaker, a USB-C port, a 3.5mm Headphone jack, Bluetooth v5.0, 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi, GPS, and 4G VoLTE.

Itel S24 Specs

Itel S24 Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 4/128 GB, 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB
Colour Options White, Black, Blue

Itel S24 Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Itel S24 Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.6
Screen Type IPS LCD
Screen Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 90 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 180 Hz

Itel S24 Performance

Chipset MediaTek Helio G91
Phone RAM 4 GB, 8 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 128 GB, 256 GB
Storage Type eMMC 5.1
Memory Card Slot Yes, Dedicated Slot

Itel S24 Software

OS & UI Android 13, Itel OS 13

Itel S24 Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 f/1.6 primary camera + QVGA depth sensor
Rear Camera Features
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 8MP

Itel S24 Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 18W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Itel S24 Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 4G/LTE
SIM Slots Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
Bluetooth v5.0
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS

Itel S24 Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Mono
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity

