The S24 runs on Android 13-based itelOS 13 and sports a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD Display with 480 nits peak brightness, punch-hole notch, and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G91 Chipset paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB eMMC 5.1 storage.
The smartphone has dual rear cameras, including a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 f/1.6 main sensor and a QVGA depth sensor. The main sensor has 3x in-sensor zoom and EIS support. There’s an 8MP sensor on the front for selfies. The smartphone also has features like a Dynamic Bar and more.
The device packs a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. There’s a side-facing fingerprint sensor along with a mono speaker, a USB-C port, a 3.5mm Headphone jack, Bluetooth v5.0, 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi, GPS, and 4G VoLTE.
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Memory Variants
|4/128 GB, 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB
|Colour Options
|White, Black, Blue
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Polycarbonate/Plastic
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.6
|Screen Type
|IPS LCD
|Screen Resolution
|720 x 1612 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|90 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|180 Hz
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G91
|Phone RAM
|4 GB, 8 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB, 256 GB
|Storage Type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory Card Slot
|Yes, Dedicated Slot
|OS & UI
|Android 13, Itel OS 13
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 f/1.6 primary camera + QVGA depth sensor
|Rear Camera Features
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|8MP
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|18W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|4G/LTE
|SIM Slots
|Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
|Bluetooth
|v5.0
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Mono
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Side Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity