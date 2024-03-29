The S24 runs on Android 13-based itelOS 13 and sports a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD Display with 480 nits peak brightness, punch-hole notch, and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G91 Chipset paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB eMMC 5.1 storage.

The smartphone has dual rear cameras, including a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 f/1.6 main sensor and a QVGA depth sensor. The main sensor has 3x in-sensor zoom and EIS support. There’s an 8MP sensor on the front for selfies. The smartphone also has features like a Dynamic Bar and more.

The device packs a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. There’s a side-facing fingerprint sensor along with a mono speaker, a USB-C port, a 3.5mm Headphone jack, Bluetooth v5.0, 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi, GPS, and 4G VoLTE.