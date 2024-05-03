The Vivo Y18 comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ display with 1612 × 720 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and 840 nits peak brightness. The display panel has 269 ppi. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 Chipset which is coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The phone comes with up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. The storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot up to 1TB.

The phone comes equipped with a dual camera setup. The Y18 camera setup comprises of a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 0.08MP sensor with f/3.0 aperture. In addition, there’s an 8MP f/2.0 front-facing camera for selfies. It packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. The Vivo Y18 runs on FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14 out of the box.

The Y18 gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security along with face recognition support. It is also IP54 rated. Connectivity options on the device includes Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging.