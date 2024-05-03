  1. Home
Vivo Y18

₹8,999.00
Brand: Vivo
Category: Launched Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Helio G85
  • RAM (GB) 4
  • Storage (GB) 64, 128
  • Display 6.56-inch, 1612 x 720 pixels
  • Front Camera 8MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 0.08MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Vivo Y18 comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ display with 1612 × 720 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and 840 nits peak brightness. The display panel has 269 ppi. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 Chipset which is coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The phone comes with up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. The storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot up to 1TB.

The phone comes equipped with a dual camera setup. The Y18 camera setup comprises of a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 0.08MP sensor with f/3.0 aperture. In addition, there’s an 8MP f/2.0 front-facing camera for selfies. It packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. The Vivo Y18 runs on FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14 out of the box.

The Y18 gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security along with face recognition support. It is also IP54 rated. Connectivity options on the device includes Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging.

Vivo Y18 Specs

Vivo Y18 Price and Other Info

Status Launched
Launch Date 03 May, 2024
Price (₹) 8,999
Memory Variants 4/64 GB, 4/128 GB
Colour Options Gem Green, Space Black

Vivo Y18 Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Vivo Y18 Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.56
Screen Type IPS LCD
Screen Resolution 1612 x 720 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 90 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate N/A
Pixel Density (PPI) 269

Vivo Y18 Performance

Chipset MediaTek Helio G85
Phone RAM 4 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 64 GB, 128 GB
Storage Type eMMC 5.1
Memory Card Slot Yes, Dedicated Slot

Vivo Y18 Software

OS & UI Android 14, FunTouch OS 14

Vivo Y18 Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor + 0.08MP f/3.0 sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 8MP f/2.0 sensor

Vivo Y18 Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 15W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Vivo Y18 Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 4G/LTE
SIM Slots Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
Bluetooth v5.0
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, GLONASS, NavIC

Vivo Y18 Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Mono
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
IP Rating IP54

