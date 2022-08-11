Vivo V25 Pro set to launch in India on August 17

Vivo has today confirmed to launch the Vivo V25 Pro in India on August 17. The V25 Pro will be the first device in the series. The upcoming Vivo phone will be available for purchase on Flipkart, Vivo e-shop, and Vivo stores for purchase.

The Vivo V25 Pro will launch on August 17th in India at 12 PM, the company announced via a press release today. The Vivo V25 series is said to consist of the Vivo V25 and Vivo V25 Pro smartphones. As of now, only the Pro model launch date is revealed.

Vivo V25 Pro Details

Vivo has already confirmed that the smartphone will come with a colour-changing back design and a 3D curved screen. It will be featuring a triple rear camera setup with 64-megapixel main camera that will have optical image stabilisation. The camera setup will also come with hybrid image stabilisation for vlogging and night videography.

The Vivo V25 Pro will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC. The smartphone will be backed by a 4,830mAh battery with support for 66W Flash charge. The phone will sport a 120Hz screen refresh rate.

Apart from this, recent reports have suggested that Vivo V25 Pro will have two storage variants – 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage in India, the source of the leak has revealed. In terms of pricing, the base variant should cost under Rs 40,000. The front of the device will house a 32-megapixel Eye AF selfie camera.

