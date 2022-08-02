HomeNewsVivo V25 Pro camera specs, storage variants leaked, could be priced under...

Vivo V25 Pro camera specs, storage variants leaked, could be priced under Rs 40,000

Vivo V25 Pro may have triple rear cameras,

Vivo seems to be working on the V25 series smartphones and leaks for the device have started pouring in. A new leak claims to have uncovered the camera specifications of the upcoming Vivo V25 Pro along with its storage configurations as well as its pricing details for both Vivo V25 and the V25 Pro.

The report from IndiaToday states that according to Industry sources, the Vivo V25 Pro will come with a triple rear camera system, which will include a 64-megapixel primary sensor that will further have support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) as well as Super night mode. The secondary camera will likely get Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) support, the source said.

The front of the device will house a 32-megapixel Eye AF selfie camera. The Vivo V25 Pro will also feature 66W fast charging, a bump from the 44W fast charging seen on the Vivo V23 Pro.

Apart from that, the Vivo V25 Pro will continue to have two storage variants – 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage in India, the source has revealed. In terms of pricing, the base variant should cost under Rs 40,000.

A recent report claimed that the V25 Pro will feature the unique colour-changing technology with Fluorite AG Glass. This technology has been used on Vivo’s V23 Pro as well. This will mean that the back panel on the V25 Pro will change colour in the sunlight or when UV rays hit the rear panel of the device.

Further, the V25 Pro will feature a 3D curved AMOLED display as per the leak. The screen will offer a Full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Lastly, the industry sources confirmed to the publication that the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor would power Vivo V25 Pro.

