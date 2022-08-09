Vivo V23e, Vivo Y21T get a price cut

Vivo launched the Y21T and the V23e smartphones in India earlier this year and the brand seems to be introducing a price cut for both the smartphones. The Y21T comes as a budget offering while the Vivo V23e is more of a mid-ranger that comes with MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset.

The Vivo V23e (5G) and Y21T will be now available at a new price of Rs 24,999 and Rs 15,499 respectively, starting today. This means that both the smartphones have received a price cut of Rs 1,000. The smartphone can be purchased at the new effective price on Flipkart, vivo India e-store and across all partner retail stores. The V23e is offered in a single 8GB + 128GB variant while the Y21T comes in 4GB + 128GB model.

Vivo V23e Specifications

The Vivo V23e 5G sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. In addition, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The storage will also be expandable using a MicroSD card slot up to 1TB.

The phone is equipped with a rectangular-shaped triple-camera setup on the back. The device’s primary camera houses a 50-megapixel f/1.8 sensor, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor. In addition, for selfies, there is a 44MP f/2.0 front camera sensor.

Besides, Vivo V23e 5G packs a 4,050mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It runs Android 11-based Funtouch OS 12 out of the box. The phone also has Hi-res Audio certification. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB-C for charging.