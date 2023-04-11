Vivo T2 5G launched in India: Check what it has to offer

Vivo has launched the T2 5G in India, its latest budget offering that comes with a Snapdragon 695 processor, same as its predecessor, and gets a dual camera setup at the back. The device looks similar to the iQOO Z7 5G except for the processor and the design. Let’s take a look at what the Vivo T2 5G has to offer for consumers in India via our FAQ.

What is the price of Vivo T2 5G in India? The T2 5G costs Rs 18,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant while the 8GB + 128GB model costs Rs 20,999.

Where can I purchase the device? The Vivo T2 will go sale on April 18 on Flipkart, Vivo online store, and other retail stores. Vivo is also offering launch offers on the device where users can get a Rs 1,500 discount on purchases made via HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank cards.

What variants are available for the device? The Vivo T2 5G comes in two variants, including 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. It is available in Nitro Blaze and Velocity Wave colour options.

What is the size of the display on T2 5G? The Vivo T2 5G sports a 6.38-inch AMOLED full-HD+ display with a 2408 x 1080 pixel resolution. It has a water-drop notch at the centre. In addition, the display has a 90Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz sampling rate. Also See: Redmi Note 12, Redmi 12C launched in India: Price, Specs

Which processor powers the T2 5G? The device is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset from Qualcomm. It is paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable via a hybrid microSD card slot.

What is the battery capacity of the phone? The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

Which Android version does the device run on? Vivo T2 5G runs on Android 13-based FunTouch OS 13 out of the box.

Which camera sensors does it carry? The dual rear camera setup on the T2 5G includes a 64MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, and a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, this iQOO device has a 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

What are the connectivity options available on the device? The phone has connectivity features like 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/QZSS/Galileo, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port for charging.