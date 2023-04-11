Vivo T2x 5G launched in India; Vivo Y100A listed on India website

Vivo has launched the Vivo T2x 5G in India alongside the Vivo T2 5G. The T2x 5G ships with the Dimensity 6020 processor from MediaTek and is backed by a large 5000mAh battery. Apart from that, a new Vivo device has also been listed on the Vivo India website, called the Vivo Y100A.

Vivo T2x 5G: Price, Specs, Offers

The Vivo T2x 5G has been launched for Rs 12,999 for the 4GB + 128GB model, Rs 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model, and Rs 15,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. There’s a Rs 1,000 instant bank discount for a limited time. The phone will be available in Marine Blue, Aurora Gold, and Glimmer Black colour options. The sale for the device starts on April 21 at 12 PM IST via Flipkart and Vivo websites.

The Vivo T2x 5G sports a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with full HD+ resolution. In addition, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The storage is expandable via a hybrid microSD card slot up to a 1TB.

The Vivo T2x 5G has a dual rear camera unit. It includes a 50-megapixel primary with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The T2x 5G has an 8MP f/2.0 camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

A 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support backs the phone. It runs on Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13. Connectivity options on the Vivo T2x 5G include dual-SIM support, 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. For security, you get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock technology.

Vivo Y100A Specs and Features

A new smartphone called Vivo Y100A has been listed on the Vivo India website without mentioning its price or availability details. However, the listing reveals the full specifications of the smartphone and suggests that the smartphone will be available in Metal Black, Twilight Gold, and Pacific Blue colour options. The back panel also has the colour changing technology.

As for its specs, the Vivo Y100A comes with a 6.38-inch AMOLED full-HD+ display with a 2408 x 1080 pixel resolution. Furthermore, the display will have a 90Hz refresh rate, 1300 nits peak brightness and 360Hz sampling rate.

The handset packs a Snapdragon 695 chipset under the hood. The phone runs FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13. You get up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable up to 1TB using a hybrid microSD card.

There is a triple camera setup on the back of the device. This includes a 64MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor. On the front, this one has a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

A 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support backs the phone. The phone has connectivity features like 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz, 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/GLONASS/QZSS/Galileo and USB Type-C.