Advertisement

Vi introduces a new data pack with 100GB of 4G data

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 02, 2020 5:17 pm

Latest News

Vi has introduced a new data pack with 100GB of data for its consumers in India which is aimed for gamers, students, professionals and also for the cricket enthusiasts as the cricket season has begun.

Vi, the telecom operator which recently revamped the brand name with the merger of Vodafone and Idea, has introduced a new pre-paid data pack in India. The operator is offering 100GB of Data valid for 56 days with no daily limit at a price of Rs 351, meaning you can use any amount of data you want to, every day, without a data cap limit. 

 

The new Data Pack from Vi is aimed for students, work from home professionals, cricket lovers, as well as gaming enthusiasts and provides a unique package of data stock, network speed and  affordability. 

 

GigaNet by Vi

 

Vi also announced the launch of GIGAnet, that will enable users to get ahead by staying connected with all that matters, in real-time. 

 

Vi Limited has set up a world-class network with the largest spectrum portfolio, huge capacity, and built on many principles of 5G architecture that help in delivering a superior network and consumer experience.

 

Read More: Vodafone Idea discontinues the Priority 4G Speed feature under its RedX plan

 

Free Data for existing customers 

 

Vi has been looking for ways to make its customers stick to them. The operator has been launching a bunch of offers for its users. One of the recent offers was, where the company offered free 1GB of 4G Data to its existing customers with a validity period of 7 days.

 

You can check your data balance through the Vodafone app and also check your inbox if a notification has arrived regarding the same, as there is no timeline regarding when the user will receive it and also there are no eligibility criteria for the offer.

 

Zee5 Subscription Free with Prepaid Plans

 

In order to attract more customers and to widen their user base, the telecom operator started offering a free Zee5 subscription with its new prepaid plans. The new offer is applicable on select data plans starting from Rs 405 and will provide Vi customers access to ZEE5’s premium bespoke content in 12 languages across originals, shows and blockbuster movies. The annual ZEE5 membership is available with Vi data plans with a recharge value of Rs 355, Rs 405, Rs 595, Rs 795 and Rs 2595.

 

Vi Rs 405 prepaid plan comes with 28 days validity and offers 90GB data, unlimited calling and 1-year ZEE5 premium subscription. Rs 355 plan comes with 28 days validity with 50GB data and no calling benefits.

 

Vi Rs 595, Rs 795 and Rs 2595 prepaid plans come with 56 days, 84 days and 365 days validity. they all offer unlimited calling and 2GB/day

Vodafone Idea discontinues the Priority 4G Speed feature under its RedX plan

Vi offering free one year of Zee5 premium membership with 5 prepaid plans

Vi offering free 1GB of 4G Data to its existing customers

Latest News from Vodafone

Tags: Idea Vodafone

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Tata Sky to show personalized content

Lionsgate Play partners with Airtel to bring premium Hollywood movies to Airtel Xstream Box

LG G8X ThinQ: Is it the Future of Multitasking?

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Fake FauG apps, Vivo V20 tp come with Android 11, iTel TV

Fake FauG apps, Vivo V20 tp come with Android 11, iTel TV
Chromecast available before launch, Infinix Hot 10 Lite and more

Chromecast available before launch, Infinix Hot 10 Lite and more
Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51

Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51
Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables

Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables
Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price

Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price
Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap

Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap

Latest Picture Story

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies