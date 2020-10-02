Vi introduces a new data pack with 100GB of 4G data

Vi has introduced a new data pack with 100GB of data for its consumers in India which is aimed for gamers, students, professionals and also for the cricket enthusiasts as the cricket season has begun.

Vi, the telecom operator which recently revamped the brand name with the merger of Vodafone and Idea, has introduced a new pre-paid data pack in India. The operator is offering 100GB of Data valid for 56 days with no daily limit at a price of Rs 351, meaning you can use any amount of data you want to, every day, without a data cap limit.

The new Data Pack from Vi is aimed for students, work from home professionals, cricket lovers, as well as gaming enthusiasts and provides a unique package of data stock, network speed and affordability.

GigaNet by Vi

Vi also announced the launch of GIGAnet, that will enable users to get ahead by staying connected with all that matters, in real-time.

Vi Limited has set up a world-class network with the largest spectrum portfolio, huge capacity, and built on many principles of 5G architecture that help in delivering a superior network and consumer experience.

Free Data for existing customers

Vi has been looking for ways to make its customers stick to them. The operator has been launching a bunch of offers for its users. One of the recent offers was, where the company offered free 1GB of 4G Data to its existing customers with a validity period of 7 days.

You can check your data balance through the Vodafone app and also check your inbox if a notification has arrived regarding the same, as there is no timeline regarding when the user will receive it and also there are no eligibility criteria for the offer.

Zee5 Subscription Free with Prepaid Plans

In order to attract more customers and to widen their user base, the telecom operator started offering a free Zee5 subscription with its new prepaid plans. The new offer is applicable on select data plans starting from Rs 405 and will provide Vi customers access to ZEE5’s premium bespoke content in 12 languages across originals, shows and blockbuster movies. The annual ZEE5 membership is available with Vi data plans with a recharge value of Rs 355, Rs 405, Rs 595, Rs 795 and Rs 2595.

Vi Rs 405 prepaid plan comes with 28 days validity and offers 90GB data, unlimited calling and 1-year ZEE5 premium subscription. Rs 355 plan comes with 28 days validity with 50GB data and no calling benefits.

Vi Rs 595, Rs 795 and Rs 2595 prepaid plans come with 56 days, 84 days and 365 days validity. they all offer unlimited calling and 2GB/day