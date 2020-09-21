Advertisement

Vi offering free one year of Zee5 premium membership with 5 prepaid plans

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 21, 2020 10:45 am

The annual ZEE5 membership is available with Vi data plans with a recharge value of Rs 355, Rs 405, Rs 595, Rs 795 and Rs 2595.
Vi has launched new prepaid plans for its customers. The plans will enable customers to enjoy one year of ZEE5 premium membership at no additional cost.

The offer is applicable on select data plans starting from Rs 405 and will provide Vi customers access to ZEE5’s premium bespoke content in 12 languages across originals, shows and blockbuster movies. The annual ZEE5 membership is available with Vi data plans with a recharge value of Rs 355, Rs 405, Rs 595, Rs 795 and Rs 2595.

Vi Rs 405 prepaid plan comes with 28 days validity and offers  90GB data, unlimited calling and 1-year ZEE5 premium subscription. Rs 355 plan comes with 28 days validity with 50GB data and no calling benefits.

Vi Rs 595, Rs 795 and Rs 2595 prepaid plans come with 56 days, 84 days and 365 days validity. they all offer unlimited calling and 2GB/day.

How to activate Zee5 premium subscription

Step 1: Customers need to recharge any of the recharge mentioned above that feature Zee5 bundled pack.

Step 2: They will receive an SMS informing the successful recharge.

Step 3: The SMS will also feature a link to activate Zee5 subscription.

Step 4: Once the customer clicks on the activation link, a webpage will open where they will be validated by undergoing the OTP process.

Step 5: Enter the OTP sent to your registered phone number.

Step 6: Once the OTP is verified, you need to tap on “Activate” button to get started.

Step 7: Zee5 will then send an SMS to the user with the username and password that can be used to log into the Zee5 app.


With a free ZEE5 premium membership, Vi customers can binge watch critically acclaimed original series such as Abhay, The Forbidden Love, Lal Bazaar, Rangbaaz, Never Kiss Your Best Friend, CodeM, State of Siege, The Final Call and the best of AltBalaji shows library besides a choice of original movies in Hindi, such as Yaara, Omerta, London Confidential, Chintu ka Birthday, Pareeksha, Mee Raqsam, Uri to name a few. For the benefit of non-Hindi speaking users, there is an extensive library of movies and shows in 11 other languages including Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali and Gujarati.

