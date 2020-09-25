Vi offering free 1GB of 4G Data to its existing customers

Vi is offering free 1GB of 4G data to existing customers for a better customer experience. The data will have a validity of 7 days.

According to Telecomm Talk, where the offer was discovered first, There is no timeline as to when the customer will receive it but you may check your data balance through the Vodafone app and also check your inbox if a notification has arrived regarding the same. The 1GB of data will be removed from your account after 7 days if you haven't exhausted it completely.

Also in recent news regarding Vi, the telecom operator started offering a free Zee5 subscription with its new prepaid plans. The offer is applicable on select data plans starting from Rs 405 and will provide Vi customers access to ZEE5’s premium bespoke content in 12 languages across originals, shows and blockbuster movies. The annual ZEE5 membership is available with Vi data plans with a recharge value of Rs 355, Rs 405, Rs 595, Rs 795 and Rs 2595.

Vi Rs 405 prepaid plan comes with 28 days validity and offers 90GB data, unlimited calling and 1-year ZEE5 premium subscription. Rs 355 plan comes with 28 days validity with 50GB data and no calling benefits.

Vi Rs 595, Rs 795 and Rs 2595 prepaid plans come with 56 days, 84 days and 365 days validity. They all offer unlimited calling and 2GB/day.

With a free ZEE5 premium membership, Vi customers can binge watch critically acclaimed original series such as Abhay, The Forbidden Love, Lal Bazaar, Rangbaaz, Never Kiss Your Best Friend, CodeM, State of Siege, The Final Call and the best of AltBalaji shows library besides a choice of original movies in Hindi, such as Yaara, Omerta, London Confidential, Chintu ka Birthday, etc.