Upcoming Apple iPhone SE 4 Could See Price Increase to $500

By The Mobile Indian Network
Apple is reportedly working on a new model of the iPhone SE, which is expected to be released in the first half of 2024. The fourth-generation iPhone SE is anticipated to feature several significant upgrades, including a design similar to the iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch LTPO display, and the inclusion of for the first time in the SE series.

The iPhone SE 4 might be powered by the A16 Bionic chip, coupled with Apple’s in-house modem. This will only support sub-6GHz 5G frequencies rather than the faster mmWave spectrum. This modem has been produced using a 4nm process, marking a notable step in Apple’s efforts to reduce reliance on Qualcomm for its components​.

In terms of design, the SE 4 is expected to adopt the same rear chassis manufacturing process as the upcoming iPhone 16, indicating a robust and updated build. The device is rumoured to feature a 48-megapixel main camera and will likely come with a charging port, aligning with recent European Union regulations on universal charging standards​ .
The new SE might also introduce an Action Button, similar to that found in the iPhone 15 Pro models, which could enhance user interaction by providing customizable functions. Additionally, the phone will run on iOS 18, which is expected to bring advanced features​​.

However, this new model could come at a higher price point. Media reports suggest that the iPhone SE 4 might be priced around $500, a noticeable increase from the $429 starting price of the iPhone SE 3. This potential price hike reflects the significant upgrades and new features expected in the upcoming model​ ​.

It should be noted that Apple has not officially confirmed any specifics about the iPhone SE 4. As the release date approaches, more concrete details will likely emerge.

