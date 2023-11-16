Apple iPhone SE 4: What to expect?

Apple hasn’t refreshed its iPhone SE lineup since March of 2022 and it is expected that the brand will introduce the new iPhone SE 4 soon. A new set of concept renders have now shed light on the design of the iPhone SE 4 and according to them, the design could resemble one of the recently launched iPhones.

The concept renders comes from Apple Track and Concept Central. They show what could possibly be the design of the iPhone SE 4. The device can be seen having a flat frame along with three buttons on the left, including the volume rocker and the action button that was recently introduced with iPhone 15 Pro models.

There’s a single camera on the back along with a flash. On the front lies a big notch, which may house the Face ID technology, suggesting a departure from the Touch ID functionality. On the bottom there are the speaker grills, along with a USB-C port, a rather recent change which we saw on the iPhone 15 series first.

Not only this, but a recent MacRumours report suggested that iPhone SE 4 will retain the design language of the iPhone 14 but in a modified form. “The dimensions of the ‌iPhone SE‌ 4 in its current stage perfectly match those of the base model ‌iPhone 14”, the report read.

When will Apple iPhone SE 4 launch?

The release date for the iPhone SE 4 has been a mystery from the time it was revealed that the smartphone is in development. Ming-Chi Kuo, a known analyst with a proven track record for accurate information, reported in January that an iPhone SE originally planned for 2024 had been canceled.

However, later in February, he said the project had been revived. However, in April, he took a U-turn on his prediction saying that the model he previously referred to might just be an engineering prototype for an in-house 5G baseband chip from Apple.

Whatever the case may be, it is now expected that iPhone SE 4 could launch sometime in 2024 or early 2025. Nothing is confirmed as of yet, but we’ll keep you updated as and when new information unfolds about the smartphone.