Apple’s nightmare: iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max launch riddled with issues

Apple launched its iPhone 15 series a couple of weeks back and all the models including iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max went on sale on September 22. As soon as people started getting their hands on the devices, specifically the Pro and Pro Max Models, numerous issues began to crop up. It’s not often we see Apple mess up a launch but the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max launch is shaping up to be worst one the company has seen in the past few years. Let us tell you why.

Durability issue with Titanium

Apple has been using the stainless steel frame since iPhone X but it decided to switch things up with iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. The frame on the newer Pro models is made up of Titanium, which is touted to be a stronger yet lighter material for the device, in turn making the iPhones lighter to hold.

However, it seems like the move has backfired on the company, as people have been having several durability issues with the latest iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max devices – some having it right out of the box. Some are receiving models that have chipped off paint on the frame while some claim that the frame is highly prone to scratches . Furthermore, people who have dropped their new iPhones accidentally or have performed a deliberate drop test, have took to social media to complain about how easily the frame can be dented or get completely cracked even while having a case on.

Also keep an eye out for any manufacturing defects with the Pro models if you have recently bought one. This is because a number of users are reporting out of the box issues with iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max that include uneven colouring on the titanium frame, along with alignment issues with the display and once again, also the frame.

Apart from that, several people noticed temporary discolouration issues for the frame of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Apple updated its Cleaning your iPhone’ support page to issue an advisory that says, “For iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, the oil from your skin might temporarily alter the colour of the outside band”. The support page further offered a solution to this and said, “Wiping your iPhone with a soft, slightly damp, lint-free cloth will restore the original look”.

To add fuel to the fire, a durability testing video from JerryRigEverything shows the new iPhone 15 Pro Max crack at the back with slight force of the hand. On the contrary, majority of the iPhones have passed his bend test since the iPhone 6 (which fell victim to the bend-gate issue). Interestingly, Apple has lowered the prices for the back panel replacement of the Pro models this year. Could this mean Apple compromised on the strength of the rear panel?

Overheating issue with A17 Pro chip

The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max equip Apple’s latest A17 Pro Chipset that is based on a 3nm node from TSMC. While it does bring significant gains in gaming and CPU performance, it also seems to heating quite a lot, making the phone barely usable in some scenarios. Users on X complain about how the device is overheating with even minimal use, such as when scrolling through social media.

Furthermore, some say that the smartphone is heating excessively while charging. Apple hasn’t acknowledged the issue so far.

It is still unclear as to what is causing the overheating issue on the iPhone 15 Pro and

Pro max. No such reports have surfaced so far for the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus. If it’s software related, Apple should fix it soon with an update but if it isn’t, then Apple may be in trouble.

Setup bug with iOS 17

The new iPhone 15 Pro models ship with iOS 17 out of the box and the bug is causing the iPhone 15 models to freeze and show the Apple logo when a user tries to transfer his/her data from their older iPhone. Apple was made aware of the issue and it already started seeding an update to all the 15 series devices with version 17.0.2 of iOS.

To fix the bug, go through the normal steps to set up the iPhone 15 without selecting the data transfer option. Next, download the new update. Now, reset your phone to factory settings, and then go through the setup process again where you can now select the “From Another iPhone” data transfer option. Some users report that their iPhones show the update during the setup process itself, which should save you time in case if it shows up for you.