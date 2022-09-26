U&i smartwatch, TWS earbuds, Neckband, Hisense A7H, U7H series TVS launched in India

U&i has launched a new MyStyle series smartwatch in India alongside Moonbuds Series TWS Earbuds, and Clock Series Wireless Neckband. The smartwatch also features Sports Modes that can sense multiple body activities, such as walking, running, jogging, etc. in real-time. On the other hand, Hisense has launched A7H and U7H series smart TVs in India in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes.

U&i Smartwatch, Neckband, TWS earbuds: Price, Availability, Features

The U&i Mystyle Series Smartwatch, Moonbuds Series TWS Earbuds, and Clock Series Wireless Neckband are available in the market at a price point of Rs 1,999, Rs 2,999 and Rs 1,999 respectively. These products can be purchased from all the U&i outlets and other leading retail stores across India backed with 180 days warranty.

U&i Mystyle Series Smartwatch

The new U&i MyStyle series smartwatch will keep a track of your body vitals to ensure your health is well maintained with Sleep and 24-hour Heart Rate Monitoring. The smartwatch also features Sports Modes that can sense multiple body activities, such as walking, running, jogging, etc. in real-time.

U&i Mystyle Smartwatch can also show you SMS, Email, and Social Network notifications from your phone. One can also answer calls directly from their wrist without the need to operate your phone.

Thanks to the onboard HD speaker and mic, the onboard AI Assistant can now talk back to you for every query you make. Built using lightweight IP68 alloy housing that sports a classic round dial and clubbed with a leather-finished strap, this smartwatch is available in four colours — Brown, Gray, Blue, and Tan.

U&i Moonbuds Series TWS Earbuds

With this audio gear from U&i, a 6-hour playback time is guaranteed by the brand. And if you run out of charge, the charging case can refuel those buds five times over to give you a total of 36 hours of non-stop audio playback. The case of Earbuds also features a display to indicate the status of the battery on both the buds and inside the case.

Moonbuds Series is built with a lightweight and ergonomically designed ABS shell for a snug and comfortable fit. Lastly, each bud has touch controls to help you instantly adjust the volume, change music tracks or attend to voice calls.

U&i Clock Series Wireless Neckband

This lightweight wireless neckband is made from sweat-resistant silicone and ABS combo for premium styling. Sporting large 14mm drivers, the neckband is claimed to offer “clear sound and deep bass”. The onboard battery can last for upto 20 hours at a stretch. It will be Available in four colours — Black, Blue, Green, and Pink.

Hisense U7H, A7H series Smart TVs: Price, Availability, Features

Hisense U7H comes with a 4K 120Hz native panel equipped with Full Array Local Dimming, Quantum Dot Color, HDMI 2.1, Dolby Vision IQ, and Dolby Atmos with e-ARC. For gamers, the TV has AMD Free Sync Premium, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) provides an enhanced experience with a faster response. Additionally, the Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) prevents any screen tearing effect.

As an introductory offer, the U7H comes with a bundled Amazon Fire Tv stick 4K in the box. The product is exclusively available on Amazon during the Great Indian Shopping Festival, with the 55-inch model (55U7H) priced at Rs 51,990 and the 65-inch model (65U7H) at Rs 71,990. The Tornado 2.0 A7H series TV comes in a single 55-inch model priced at Rs 42,990.

U7H Series TV

The U7H has a native 4K 120Hz refresh rate with an IPS panel which provides a wide viewing angle and works much faster and refreshes 4x faster than 30Hz and 2x than 60Hz, thereby producing a smoother motion and transition in fast paced action sequences whether it is movies or games. The TV also comes equipped with HDMI 2.1 port with e-ARC support for the next generation gaming consoles.

U7H TV has a full-array LED lighting that is placed throughout the back of the set, instead of just having them along the edge. The feature allows enhanced dimming effect, reduces blooming effect and produces darker blacks and brighter bright’s.

The TV also has an AMD Free Sync Premium, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) that provides you with an enhanced gaming experience with a faster response and prevent screen tearing effect. The TV has also built-in support for smart assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant.

Tornado 2.0 A7H series

Tornado 2.0 comes with 102W powerful sound with 6 speaker system and audio tuned by JBL. The TV comes loaded with the latest operating system from Google, which has all the latest features, like content based on what you watch. One watchlist to add all your favourite content directly from your phone, anywhere, anytime. Built-in Chromecast and full support for Apple AirPlay and Apple Home Kit is also present.

The 55-inch display has Dolby Vision support. There’s support for Dolby Atmos as well. The Tornado 2.0 also comes equipped with Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) & Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) which enhances the gaming experience.