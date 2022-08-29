U&i Music Series and Party Box Series wireless speakers launched

Gadget Accessory and Consumer Electronics brand U&i, has today announced the launch of two new portable wireless karaoke party speakers. The U&i Music Series and U&i Party Box Series Karaoke Party Speaker are available at an MRP of INR 4,999 from all the U&i outlets and other leading retail stores across India, backed with 180 days warranty.

U&i Music Series and Party Box Series Features

The speakers can help you spice up your home and outdoor parties, says the company. The U&i Music Series and U&i Party Box Series wireless speakers feature Karaoke mics with up to 30 watts of audio performance and a 6-hour battery life.

The U&i Music Series is a wireless portable party speaker that can be set up instantly within minutes. Boasting dynamic RGB LEDs on the speaker grille that lights up in sync with your music, the speakers will instantly brighten up your mood. The speaker comes with 6-hour battery life.

The U&i Party Box Series comes with a whopping 30 Watts sound. Its two large 6.5-inch speakers with a front metal grille flashing with fire lights will keep the dance floor busy. You can play tracks from a pen drive or stream it directly from any smartphone.

Previously, U&i Rocket Series, Fit+ Series and SmartFit Series Smartwatches were launched. The U&i Rocket Series, Fit+ Series and SmartFit Series Smartwatches will be available at an MRP of INR 4,999, INR 3,699 and INR 4,499 respectively from all the U&i outlets and other leading retail stores across India.

The U&i Rocket Series smartwatch is designed based on the classic round dial language. Crafted using premium alloy, the IPX6 waterproof round dial comes with a premium soft and skin-friendly silicone strap. The watch has a large round bright and crisp dial with some vibrant and customizable watch faces.

The onboard Pedometer can track your steps to show the calories burnt and the Sedentary Alert helps you keep fit. Further, the sleep monitor and Heart Rate Monitor ensure your health safety. YOu can also keep a tab on the weather before you start your journey. And if you keep misplacing your phone around, there’s a Find Your Phone ready to help.