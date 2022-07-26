HomeNewsU&i launches Bomb Plus series, Lollipop series neckband, Danger Plus series TWS...

U&i launches Bomb Plus series, Lollipop series neckband, Danger Plus series TWS also debut

U&i Danger Plus series, Lollipop series, Bomb Plus series audio products have launched in India.

By The Mobile Indian Network
U&i bomb plus series neckband

Highlights

  • U&i has launched three new audio products in India
  • U&i lollipop series neckband features 16 hours of playback time
  • U&i Danger Plus series TWS have Bluetooth 5.1

Gadget Accessory brand U&i has announced the launch of three new wireless audio wearables that feature long battery lives. While the U&i Danger Plus Series TWS Earbuds and Lollipop Series Wireless Neckband offer up to 16 hours of playback, the Bomb Plus Series Wireless Neckband can offer a continuous 24 hours on a full charge.

These newly launched audio wearables are available at an affordable price of Rs 2,999 from all the U&i outlets and other leading retail stores across India.

Danger Plus Series TWS Earbuds 

U&i Danger Plus Series is available in 6 colour variants to choose from — Grey, White, Blue, Red, Green, Pink, and yellow. These TWS earbuds boast of Easy automatic Pairing and Advanced Directional Finding Bluetooth V5.1 which helps with a longer connectivity range. It has a long battery life of up to 16 hours, while the TWS buds get fully charged in an hour. The case holds a 250mAh battery which can top up in around 3-4 hours.

Lollipop Series Wireless Neckband

U&i Lollipop Series are cradter using soft skin-friendly silicone tips and braided wires. Powered by a Bluetooth V5.0 chip for stable connectivity, the Lollipop Series offers a USB Type-C port for faster charging. The internal 130mAh battery can keep the earbuds on standby for 300 hours and charge in just 2 hours with a transmission distance of 10 meters. The Lollipop Series is available in 5 dual-tone colours — Blue, Black, Yellow, Green and Red.

Read More: U&i launches new TWS earbuds, wireless neckband, Bluetooth speaker and more in India

Bomb Plus Series Wireless Neckband

Lastly, the U&i Bomb Plus Series is a wireless neckband designed with strong braided wires along with a magnetic metal housing and a soft and skin-friendly silicone band. Packed with Bluetooth V5.0, the metal housing of the neckband is designed for an ergonomic and snug fit while the internal magnets help with instant play/pause when needed. You get battery performance of 24 hours and a standby time of 500-hours. The earbuds have micro-USB charging and are available in five colourd — Pink, Purple, Green, Blue, and Black.

