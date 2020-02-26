Top upcoming smartphones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G mobile platform

We compiled the list of top upcoming smartphones that will be based on the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

With the introduction of the latest chipset from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 865, we are seeing a new wave of smartphones that are being powered by the latest chipset. Interestingly, the chipset also brings the adoption of the new 5G networks around the globe.

We have seen different brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme and more already launching their first 5G smartphones across the globe and the list does not stop here. There are other manufacturers that are gearing up to launch new 5G smartphones that will be based on the latest chipset from Qualcomm. So, in order to make things easier, we compiled the list of top upcoming smartphones that will be based on the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

Black Shark 3

Black Shark 3 is the first smartphone in this list that is confirmed to come loaded with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. Both the company and Qualcomm have announced that the smartphone will be launched with the latest processor. The latest gaming smartphone is scheduled to launch in China on March 3.

The smartphone was recently listed on AnTuTu and it scored the highest scores ever recorded by the benchmark application. The smartphone scored 620952 points. The smartphone is reported to feature a QHD resolution along with a 120Hz refresh rate. Users will have an option to select between 60Hz, 90Hz and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is also said to feature 5,000mAh battery and it will come with 65W fast charging support. That said, one should also expect some gaming-centric features with the Black Shark 3.

Legion Gaming Phone

Moving on, Lenovo is also looking to launch a new gaming smartphone based on the latest chipset. Lenovo’s sub-brand Legion will soon launch its first gaming smartphone that will be based on Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. However, there is little known about the upcoming smartphone from Legion.

However, one could expect it to come loaded with a host of interesting features. The smartphone will come with gaming-centric features like air-triggers along with some type of cooling system and more.

Nubia Red Magic 5G

Next in the line is Nubia’s upcoming gaming smartphone, the Nubia Red Magic 5G. The smartphone is confirmed to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. The company has also teased some key features of the upcoming smartphone. The phone will be equipped with a 6.5-inch display and it will feature a 144Hz screen refresh rate, which will make it a first in the smartphone industry.

To start with, the Nubia Red Magic 5G will come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It will also feature a new air-cooled fast charging solution. This means that the smartphone will come loaded with a built-in cooling fan to prevent the phone from overheating when it is fast charging. The smartphone will automatically monitor the temperature during the charge cycle. The phone is also reported to be backed by a 64-megapixel triple camera setup on the rear, while the front, might come with the punch-hole design.

Oppo Find X2

Oppo upcoming flagship smartphone is also confirmed to feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The company has already confirmed that it will be launching the smartphone on March 6.

Oppo Find X2 will come with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display along with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The brand has already confirmed that Oppo Find X2 will come with QHD+ resolution with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will come with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 13-megapixel secondary sensor and an 8-megapixel third sensor. For the front, the company might use a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Find X2 is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor backed by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone will come with 4065mAh battery and it is said to come with 30W wireless charging and 65W Super VOOC 2.0 wired fast charging support.

Redmi K30 Pro

Xiaomi’s upcoming is also set to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The company is all set to launch the upcoming smartphone in the month of March.

The brand has already confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will come with a notch-less display. This means that the company will include a pop-up selfie camera on the latest smartphone. Redmi K30 Pro is said to sport a quad-camera setup on its back with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 as a primary lens.

The device will feature 8GB of RAM and will run Android 10 out of the box likely with the MIUI 11 custom skin on top. The smartphone will be backed by a 4,700mAh battery with a 33W fast charging support.







Asus ROG Phone 3

Qualcomm has also announced that Asus is also working on a gaming-centric smartphone. Dubbed as ROG Phone 3, the smartphone is confirmed to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset along with Adreno 650 GPU. There are no leaks or rumours of the latest smartphone as of now, though it will come with flagship-grade hardware along with some unique features like the Asus ROG Phone 2 along with the latest software.

Asus Zenfone 7

Another smartphone from Asus that will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor is none other than Asus Zenfone 7. Leaks and rumours about the upcoming smartphones are slim at the moment, but it is expected to feature premium design language coupled with flagship camera specifications and latest technology.

Vivo Apex 2020 Concept Phone

Vivo is all set to showcase its latest concept smartphone, the Vivo Apex 2020 Concept Phone on February 28. Now, just ahead of launch, it is confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The phone is said to come with a 6.45-inch display with a 120-degree curved edge on the left and right portions. This will create a borderless vision. Apex series have been always on the forefront to showcase new technologies that the company is currently working on. We will get more details about the latest smartphone when it will be unveiled on February 28.

