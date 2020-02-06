Redmi K30 Pro to feature 4,700mAh battery with 33W fast charging support

Fresh leaks have emerged online that reveals some key features of the upcoming Redmi K30 Pro.

Xiaomi is reportedly all set to launch its latest, the Redmi K30 Pro smartphone in China in the month of March. Now, fresh leaks have emerged online that reveals some key features of the upcoming Redmi K30 Pro.

As per tipster Digital Chat station on Weibo, the Redmi K30 Pro will be backed by a 4,700mAh battery. This is an upgrade to the 4,000mAh battery present on the Redmi K20 Pro. Interestingly, the Redmi K30 is loaded with a 4,500mAh battery. Furthermore, the tipster claims that the smartphone will be loaded with a 33W fast charging support. For your reference, the Redmi K30 is equipped with a 27W fast charging support. The tipster further adds that the phone will not come with a curved display.

Previously, the smartphone was reported to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. Redmi K30 Pro Geekbench listing that had surfaced in the last month. The GeekBench listing showed that the Redmi K30 Pro is powered by a 1.80Ghz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. The device will feature 8GB of RAM and will run Android 10 out of the box likely with the MIUI 11 custom skin on top.

Also, tipster Digital Chat station on Weibo has revealed that Redmi K30 Pro will be sporting a quad-camera setup on its back with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 as a primary lens. While the Redmi K30 Pro will be powered by the same Snapdragon chipset as Xiaomi's upcoming Mi 10 Pro, the Redmi phone may not feature a 108MP primary camera. It is likely that the phone will feature a round-shaped camera module.





