  • 12:09 Feb 06, 2020

Advertisement

Redmi K30 Pro to feature 4,700mAh battery with 33W fast charging support

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 06, 2020 11:02 am

Latest News

Fresh leaks have emerged online that reveals some key features of the upcoming Redmi K30 Pro.
Advertisement

 

Xiaomi is reportedly all set to launch its latest, the Redmi K30 Pro smartphone in China in the month of March. Now, fresh leaks have emerged online that reveals some key features of the upcoming Redmi K30 Pro. 

 

As per tipster Digital Chat station on Weibo, the Redmi K30 Pro will be backed by a 4,700mAh battery. This is an upgrade to the 4,000mAh battery present on the Redmi K20 Pro. Interestingly, the Redmi K30 is loaded with a 4,500mAh battery. Furthermore, the tipster claims that the smartphone will be loaded with a 33W fast charging support. For your reference, the Redmi K30 is equipped with a 27W fast charging support. The tipster further adds that the phone will not come with a curved display. 

 

Advertisement

Previously, the smartphone was reported to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. Redmi K30 Pro Geekbench listing that had surfaced in the last month. The GeekBench listing showed that the Redmi K30 Pro is powered by a 1.80Ghz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. The device will feature 8GB of RAM and will run Android 10 out of the box likely with the MIUI 11 custom skin on top.

 

Also, tipster Digital Chat station on Weibo has revealed that Redmi K30 Pro will be sporting a quad-camera setup on its back with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 as a primary lens. While the Redmi K30 Pro will be powered by the same Snapdragon chipset as Xiaomi's upcoming Mi 10 Pro, the Redmi phone may not feature a 108MP primary camera. It is likely that the phone will feature a round-shaped camera module.



 

Redmi K30 Pro with Snapdragon 865 to reportedly launch in March 2020

Redmi K30 Pro surfaces on Geekbench with Snapdragon 865 and 8GB of RAM

Redmi K30 Pro tipped to come with Snapdragon 865 SoC, 64MP camera

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Oppo Reno 3 Pro to launch in India soon

Realme 6 Pro to launch soon, gets certified

Realme to announce its next flagship smartphone at MWC 2020

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies