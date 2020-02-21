Oppo Find X2 to be announced on March 6

It is also likely that the company will also announce Oppo’s new smartwatch on the same day.

Oppo earlier announced that its latest smartphone, the Oppo Find X2 will be launched in the month of March. Now it has been reported that Oppo Find X2 will be announced on March 6.

The leaked invitation via Playfuldroid, reveals that Oppo Find X2 will arrive on March 6. It is also likely that the company will also announce Oppo's new smartwatch on the same day.

Oppo was scheduled to launch Oppo Find X2 on February 22 in Barcelona. But since this year MWC event has been canceled due to coronavirus outbreak, Oppo rescheduled its Find X2 launch event to March.

Oppo Find X2 will come with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display along with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The brand has already confirmed that Oppo Find X2 will come with QHD+ resolution with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will come with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 13-megapixel secondary sensor and an 8-megapixel third sensor. For the front, the company might use a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Find X2 is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor backed by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone will come with 4065mAh battery and it is said to come with 30W wireless charging and 65W Super VOOC 2.0 wired fast charging support.

The phone will run on Android 10 with company’s custom user interface ColorOS 7 running on top of it. On the connectivity front, it will support Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Wi-Fi hotspot, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, dual-SIM and more.