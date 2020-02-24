Black Shark 3 will be officially announced on March 3

Black Shark 3 will be the company’s first 5G-ready gaming flagship smartphone.

Black Shark has now announced that it will launch their next generation’s gaming flagship - Black Shark 3 on March 3. The upcoming phone will be introduced in an online event in China on the said date.



Black Shark 3 will be the company’s first 5G-ready gaming flagship smartphone. It will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 865 processor. The company also announced a strategic partnership with Tencent Games recently.





Black Shark 3 will be equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate. Users will have an option to choose between different refresh rates starting from normal 60Hz, 90Hz and 120Hz. Furthermore, the gaming smartphone will be equipped with a Quad HD+ display as well.



A recent 3C certification site in China revealed that the Black Shark 3 will come with support for 65W fast charging. It is expected to be fueled by a 5,000mAh battery. The device could be fully charged from 0 to 100% in 38 minutes. As per earlier rumours, Black Shark 3 5G is also said to the first smartphone in the industry to be backed by a whopping 16GB of RAM.





