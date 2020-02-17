  • 14:06 Feb 17, 2020

Oppo Find X2 might come with support for 30W wireless fast charging

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 17, 2020 12:18 pm

Latest News

OPPO has confirmed that the phone will come with support for 65W fast charging technology.
Oppo was scheduled to launch Oppo Find X2 on February 22 in Barcelona. The company recently announced that it has rescheduled its Find X2 launch event to March. Now it has been confirmed that Oppo Find X2 will come with 65W fast charging tech support.

Shen Yiren, Vice President of OPPO has confirmed that the phone will come with support for 65W fast charging technology. A screenshot on Weibo has also revealed the support for 30W wireless fast charging for the upcoming Oppo flagship smartphone.

Oppo Find X2

The screenshot of the Oppo Find X2 wireless charging setting interface shows that in addition to the 30W wireless charging function, the phone also supports wireless reverse charging. Moreover, the company also introduce the wireless charging function of Find X2 including‘disable when the battery is too low’, ‘offset reminder’, ‘optimize during sleep’, and so on. Oppo Find X2 only supports Oppo wireless charging base and not any other products.

 

Oppo Find X2 will feature 120Hz refresh rate, 2K resolution and 240Hz sampling rate. This means that the phone will be featuring a Quad HD+ display. The phone will also pack SDR to HDR content conversion alongside up to 1200 nits of brightness in HDR and will cover 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

 

The phone is said to come with a periscope telephoto lens of 13-megapixel. The main Sony IMX689 48-megapixel lens is said to be built by a partnership between Sony and OPPO. For the front, the phone may feature a Sony IMX616 32-megapixel sensor.

 

The Oppo Find X2 is said to come with a 6.5-inch QHD+ display with a screen resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels.Oppo Find X2 will be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and the phone will bring an extraordinary 5G experience. The device will be equipped with other features like LPDDR5 RAM, USB 3.0 storage and Wi-Fi 6.

 

