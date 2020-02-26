Redmi K30 Pro confirmed to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC

Redmi K30 Pro will be a 5G-ready phone.

Advertisement

Redmi K30 Pro is now already confirmed to launch in March. Now it has been also confirmed that the Redmi K30 Pro will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Lu Weibing, General Manager of the Redmi Brand has shared an image on Weibo which suggests that the Redmi K30 Pro will be a 5G-ready phone. It will also offer dual-mode 5G support.



His post also revealed that the device will also pack in a more powerful camera, offer longer battery life and smoother user experience.



As per a recent teaser shared by the company, Redmi K30 Pro will come with a notch-less display. So the phone will not have any punch-hole display and will have a pop-up selfie camera. The right side of the Redmi K30 Pro will have a volume rocker and a power key. The display of the phone could be equipped with an in-screen fingerprint reader.

Advertisement

Redmi K30 Pro could be sporting a 6.6-inch display. It will be backed by a 4,700mAh battery with a 33W fast charging support which is almost 6W higher than that of Redmi K30 5G. For your reference, the Redmi K30 is equipped with a 27W fast charging support.

Redmi K30 Pro is said to sport a quad-camera setup on its back with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 as a primary lens. The pop-up camera setup could be equipped with dual front-facing cameras.

It will be powered by a 1.80Ghz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. The device will feature 8GB of RAM and will run Android 10 out of the box likely with the MIUI 11 custom skin on top.