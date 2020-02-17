  • 14:06 Feb 17, 2020

Lenovo teases Legion-branded gaming smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 17, 2020 12:21 pm

Lenovo has started teasing some key details about the upcoming gaming smartphone.
Lenovo is all set to launch its first gaming smartphone under its sub-brand Legion in China. The company has started teasing some key details about the upcoming gaming smartphone. 

 

The company has posted new teasers on official Weibo account. The teasers reveal that the upcoming gaming smartphone will be launched under its Legion branding. The teaser further hinted that the smartphone will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with 5G modem. 

 

Furthermore, the company has revealed that the smartphone will score more than 600,000 points on AnTuTu, which would be a new record for a smartphone. This could also mean that the company might a number of enhancements and boosters in order to increase the performance of the upcoming smartphone. That said, there is no other information available about the upcoming Legion-branded gaming smartphone. So, we suggest you stay tuned with us for more details. 

 

Meanwhile, as per a report by Pocketnow, the upcoming smartphone might come with LPDDR RAM support along with the latest UFS storage standard. The smartphone is also said to feature up to 144Hz screen refresh rate. 

 

Recently, Lenovo launched its new tablet in India. Dubbed as Lenovo M10, the tablet comes with a price tag of Rs 13,990. The Lenovo Tab M10 features a 10.1-inch HD Full HD LCD Backlit Multi Touch IPS Display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels, 70% Color Gamut, 320 nits Brightness. The device is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor. It is backed by a 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 128GB via micro SD card slot.

Tags: Lenovo

