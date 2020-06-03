TCL QLED TV to launch in India on June 18

TCL revealed that the 2020 QLED range features quantum dot display technology (QLED panel), Motion Estimate and Motion Compensation (MEMC), Dolby Vision HDR and IMAX enhanced.

TCL has today revealed that it will be launching a QLED TV in India on June 18. The event will take place at 12:30 PM IST and will be held online only on the said date.



Earlier, the company revealed that the 2020 QLED range features quantum dot display technology (QLED panel), Motion Estimate and Motion Compensation (MEMC), Dolby Vision HDR and IMAX enhanced.



The quantum dot display technology is designed to offer an immersive viewing experience to users with rich & vibrant colours and 3D-like depth. MEMC, on the other hand, ensures that the device delivers precise, clear and stable picture quality without motion blur at 120HZ screen refresh rate.



The brand also revealed that the flagship Smart TV will come with a pop-up camera that helps users to make video calls. It also sports an external soundbar, designed by Onkyo, which supports Dolby Atmos for premium audio output.



Meanwhile, TCL recently partnered with Segun Life to launch infrared thermometer to aid COVID-19 in India. It is available on Amazon.in and the company’s website at Rs 3999. The thermometer comes with 1 year warranty support. It comes with HD LCD display with vibration alert and accurate ergonomic measurements. It is non-touch 3-in-1 digitally equipped for different levels of temperature. It comes with digital sensor and has a temperature range of 34.9°C（94.8°F）~42.2°C（108.0°F).