Advertisement

TCL QLED TV to launch in India on June 18

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 03, 2020 3:07 pm

Latest News

TCL revealed that the 2020 QLED range features quantum dot display technology (QLED panel), Motion Estimate and Motion Compensation (MEMC), Dolby Vision HDR and IMAX enhanced.
Advertisement

TCL has today revealed that it will be launching a QLED TV in India on June 18. The event will take place at 12:30 PM IST and will be held online only on the said date.

Earlier, the company revealed that the 2020 QLED range features quantum dot display technology (QLED panel), Motion Estimate and Motion Compensation (MEMC), Dolby Vision HDR and IMAX enhanced.

The quantum dot display technology is designed to offer an immersive viewing experience to users with rich & vibrant colours and 3D-like depth. MEMC, on the other hand, ensures that the device delivers precise, clear and stable picture quality without motion blur at 120HZ screen refresh rate.

 The brand also revealed that the flagship Smart TV will come with a pop-up camera that helps users to make video calls. It also sports an external soundbar, designed by Onkyo, which supports Dolby Atmos for premium audio output.

Meanwhile, TCL recently partnered with Segun Life to launch infrared thermometer to aid COVID-19 in India. It is available on Amazon.in and the company’s website at Rs 3999. The thermometer comes with 1 year warranty support. It comes with HD LCD display with vibration alert and accurate ergonomic measurements. It is non-touch 3-in-1 digitally equipped for different levels of temperature.  It comes with digital sensor and has a temperature range of 34.9°C（94.8°F）~42.2°C（108.0°F).

Is TCL and ShemarooMe association a gimmick?

Amid Lockdown, TCL introduces offers on Smart 4K TV, AI Ultra-Inverter AC and smart android TV S6500

TCL 8K and 4K QLED AI Android TV series to launch in India in June

TCL and Segun Life partner to launch Infrared Thermometer in India

Latest News from TCL

You might like this

Tags: TCL TCL TV TCL Smart TVs TCL QLED TV TCL Android TV TCL televisions TCL India

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme Smart TV to go on sale for the first time today on Flipkart and realme.com

Nokia 43-inch 4K HDR Smart Android TV confirmed to launch in India on June 4

Nokia Smart TV 43-inch model to reportedly launch on June 4

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression
100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida
TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies