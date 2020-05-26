TCL and Segun Life partner to launch Infrared Thermometer in India

The thermometer comes with 1 year warranty support.

Advertisement

Segun Life has partnered with TCL to launch infrared thermometer to aid COVID-19 in India. It will be available on Amazon.in and the company’s website at Rs 3999. The thermometer comes with 1 year warranty support.



The thermometer comes with HD LCD display with vibration alert and accurate ergonomic measurements. It is non-touch 3-in-1 digitally equipped for different levels of temperature. It comes with digital sensor and has a temperature range of 34.9°C（94.8°F）~42.2°C（108.0°F).



The device comes with no-touch digital sensors to measure temperature from a distance of 3-5cm to avoid contact risk. It is provided with a switch option between Celsius and Fahrenheit. It can measure temperature in the room for food, objects and liquids also.



It also has features like Data storage/delete, Audio notice, Centigrade/Fahrenheit Degree switch, Vibration alert.



The non-touch 3-in-1 digital infrared LED changes its colour basis temperature between High, Normal and Low. It changes backlight colour while detecting fever to red. The thermometer is equipped with high accuracy ergonomic and automatic power-off features. The detection time is 1 second. The LED comes in three colours white, Green and Red.



On the launch, David Huang, Senior Vice President, TCL says, “We are delighted to partner with Segun Life at this hour where there are massive requirements for these sensor thermometers. Through this strategic partnership, we are looking forward to serving customers with the best innovation at an affordable price bracket.”



CP Khandelwal, CEO - PR innovations (Managing Business SegunLife) says, “To serve people with the best innovations, we have partnered with TCL to make sure people should get the best quality products at a promising price bracket. The newly launched IR thermometer is equipped with the latest features of the LCD screen and high accuracy measurement. Consumers have always accepted our products, and like earlier, we are hoping for the same kind of response from them.”

Earlier, SegunLife launched infrared thermometer at Rs 4999 with 1-year warranty. The thermometer comes with extensive storage features, no-touch sensors to reduce risk of cross-infection, clear and spacious LED display. It comes with digital sensor and has a temperature range of 34.0℃~42.9℃



The device works with no-touch sensors which help in recording the temperature from a distance of 1-3cm to avoid contact. It also features extensive storage by storing 99 sets of temperature recordings in the storage function. The thermometer comes with a single press power button with automatic shutdown after 10 seconds to save power. The thermometer has LED light which helps in recording temperature even in low light.

Advertisement