TCL 8K and 4K QLED AI Android TV series to launch in India in June

The company has revealed that it will be launching the new Smart TV series in the country in June.

TCL has revealed that it will be launching a new range of Smart TVs in India soon. The company has revealed that it will be launching the new Smart TV series in the country in June.

The brand has revealed that it will introduce 8K and 4K OLED AI-infused Android Smart TV series in the country. TCL says that the 2020 QLED range features quantum dot display technology (QLED panel), Motion Estimate and Motion Compensation (MEMC), Dolby Vision HDR and IMAX enhanced.

The quantum dot display technology is designed to offer an immersive viewing experience to users with rich & vibrant colours and 3D-like depth. MEMC, on the other hand, ensures that the device delivers precise, clear and stable picture quality without motion blur at 120HZ screen refresh rate.

The brand has also revealed that the flagship Smart TVs will come with a pop-up camera that helps users to make video calls. It also sports an external soundbar, designed by Onkyo, which supports Dolby Atmos for premium audio output.

Previously, TCL has launched two new offers which will run till May 31, 2020. First is a combo offer comprising TCL’s Smart TV and Smart AC and second is the TCL’s Smart Android TV S6500 separately, at exciting prices.

The combo offer includes TCL’s Smart 4K TV and AI Ultra-Inverter AC, available at Rs 82,980. TCL Smart TV comes equipped with a built-in Google Assistant to give users quick access to entertainment. It also offers a wide array of content platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, ToppScholars and Mx Player, among others.