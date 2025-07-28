Acerpure Advance G Series 2025 Edition TVs Launched in India

Acerpure Advance G Series 2025 edition TVs have been launched in India in two sizes: 65″ and 75″. These 4K QLED TVs come with Google TV platform, integrated 50W subwoofers, Dolby Audio, MEMC technology, and more. Here’s everything to know about the new TVs from Acer.

Acerpure Advance G Series 2025 Edition TVs: Price, Availability

The 65-inch Acerpure Advance G Series TV is priced at Rs 54,999 and the 75-inch version costs Rs 79,999. They are available via the Acerpure Online Store, Acer Exclusive Stores, retail outlets, and other consumer electronics channels.

Acerpure Advance G Series 2025 Edition TVs: Features

The Advance G Series TVs sport a 4K UHD (3840×2160) resolution and offer a 120Hz refresh rate with MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) technology to reduce input lag and minimize motion blur. Visuals are further enhanced with Dolby Vision and HDR10 support, along with 1.07 billion color reproduction and a wide 178° viewing angle.

For audio, the TVs include Dolby Atmos support and come equipped with 50W integrated subwoofers, providing a rich and expansive soundstage.

Running on the Google TV platform, users can access a wide range of streaming apps from the Play Store, use Google Assistant for voice control, and enjoy seamless casting with built-in Chromecast.

Connectivity options include three HDMI ports (including HDMI 2.0), one USB 3.0 port, one USB 2.0 port, RJ45 LAN, AV input, along with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support.

The Acerpure Advance G Series comes with a 2-year warranty and is designed to cater to both entertainment and gaming needs with its low input lag and fast refresh rates.