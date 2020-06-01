Advertisement

Tata Sky launches new offer on Tata Sky Binge+ with 6 months of Tata Sky Binge subscription for free

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 01, 2020 11:10 am

The new Tata Sky Binge+ offer will enable subscribers to watch both linear channels (broadcast via satellite) and OTT content (via internet) from popular apps on their TV screen using a single remote.

Tata Sky has announced a new and improved offer on Tata Sky Binge+ Android Set Top Box. The new and improved offer is available to customers at Rs 3999 along with 6 months of Tata Sky Binge subscription for free.

The new offer will enable subscribers to watch both linear channels (broadcast via satellite) and OTT content (via internet) from popular apps on their TV screen using a single remote. Customers can avail 6-months of free access to premium OTT content from Disney+ Hotstar, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now and ShemarooMe as a part of the offering, in addition to 3-months of Amazon Prime subscription at no extra cost.

Tata Sky Binge+ enables viewers to play any show, movie, music, game on their laptop, tablet or mobile phone and watch-it-directly on their TV with its in-built Chromecast feature. Tata Sky Binge+ also includes Google Assistant that makes discovering content easy, using the voice search feature thereby allowing access to plethora of games and apps available on Google Play store.

It is compatible with all types of TVs including 4K, HD LED, LCD, or plasma technology as it supports HDMI output and can also be connected to older TV sets over audio and video cable.

Tata Sky Binge+  provides the benefit of six months OTT content that the user can watch on their STBs including 7 days missed shows and access to 3 months Amazon Prime subscription at no additional cost.

 
Speaking on the occasion, Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial & Content Officer, Tata Sky said, “Entertainment consumption is evolving rapidly. As content becomes multi-platform, we are constantly pushing the envelope to expand our expertise so that we can take content to our viewers through whichever touchpoint they are most attuned to. Bringing the strengths of traditional DTH with next-generation features and the world of OTT content together, the fully integrated Tata Sky Binge+ device delivers an enriched viewing experience, with the highest image quality and a consistent end-user experience on their TV screens.”

