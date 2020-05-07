Tata Sky: What are its hits and misses?

Does it make the perfect DTH player in the segment? In order to answer this question, let us first talk about its hits and misses.

Tata Sky is one of the known names in the DTH segment. The company has established itself as one of the best players that provide a host of interesting features, which is not available with other DTH players in the market.

Hits

Tata Sky services

One of the most unique features of Tata Sky is its range of channels. The company has introduced a host of Tata Sky channels that are dedicated to towards various segments. To start with, ti features Acting Adda for drama classes, Tata Sky Aradhana for spiritual guidance, Tata Sky Bollywood Premier for latest Bollywood movies, Tata Sky Cinema for classic Hindi movies, Tata Sky Comedy for entertainment, Tata Sky Cooking for cooking classes, Tata Sky Dance Studio for dance classes, Tata Sky English for English classes and more.

The company has also introduced a range of regional channels like Tata Sky Gujarati, Bangla, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi and more for people to enjoy regional content. The best part about these channels is the fact that it does not comes with advertisements. Furthermore, the channels start from Rs 30 and it goes up to Rs 300 per month.

Tata Sky app

Another area where Tata Sky offers a better experience is the Tata Sky application. The app comes loaded with the Live TV option, meaning that users can enjoy all the channels they have subscribed via Tata Sky application. The app also allows shows users the remaining balance and it gives you the recommend packs that one could apply for. Furthermore, one can do recharge directly from the application and one can also manage its current subscription through the app. The app is quite easy to use and provides the ease of recharging and selecting favourite services.

Wide range of set-top boxes

Tata Sky is the only player in the market that offers you a wide range of set-top boxes for its users. The basic SD and HD Set-top boxes are priced at Rs 1,499 respectively. The Tata Sky+ HD set-top box is priced at Rs 9,300, while the Tata Sky 4K set-top box comes with a price tag of Rs 6,400. Lastly, the company offers its hybrid set-top box Tata Sky Binge+ for Rs 5999.

Misses

Although the Tata Sky offers a host of interesting services and wide range of set-top box for its customers. But, its service does not come with a cheaper price tag. Take an example for its set-top box, Tata Sky is the only player that offers its STBs at the highest price as compared to its competition. The Tata Sky SD set-top box is priced at Rs 1,499, while Airtel provides you with the same with just Rs 1,100.

Similarly, the Tata Sky offers its HD set-top box for Rs 1,499, while Airtel gives you the same for Rs 1,300. Coming to the Android-based STB, Tata Sky Binge+ comes with a price tag of Rs 5,999, while Airtel Xstream box is priced at Rs 3469 and DishTV’ DishSMRT Hub set-top box for Rs 2,499. This shows that Tata Sky charges a premium price on its set-top boxes as compared to other DTH players in the market.