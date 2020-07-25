Advertisement

Tata Sky broadband increases post FUP speed on all its plans

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 25, 2020 10:40 am

Latest News

The company has made this update to its unlimited broadband plans in the country.
Advertisement

Tata Sky has increased the post Fair Usage Policy (FUP) limit speed on its all broadband plans in the country. The company has made this update to its unlimited broadband plans in the country. 

 

With this, users will be able to surf the internet with a post FUP speed of 3Mbps. Previously, the company offered 2Mbps speed once the data was exhausted. The company has a variety of unlimited broadband plans including Rs 950 that offers 25Mbps speed, Rs 1050 plan with 50Mbps speed, Rs 1150 plan with 100 Mbps speeds and Rs 1900 that comes with a 300Mbps. 

 

Meanwhile, Tata Sky has announced that its streaming service, Tata Sky Binge+, has partnered with ZEE5 to bring the app on its platform. With this, the ZEE5 app will be available on the Android-enabled smart set-top box.

 

Advertisement

The company has revealed that users can enjoy six months of premium ZEE5 content for free with Tata Sky Binge+ device. The streaming app catalogue can now be accessed by Tata Sky Binge+ users.

 

Tata Sky also announced a new user interface for its range of set-top boxes in India. The company has introduced a new one-stop solution to discover trending content on the non-smart set-top boxes in India.

 

The company has revealed that the feature is available across all HD and SD set-top boxes in the country. With this, users will be able to discover content under Top Movies and Live Sports by simply pressing the yellow button on the Tata Sky remote control.

 

Tata Sky+ HD set-top box gets a price cut in India

Tata Sky introduces a new interface for its range of set-top boxes in India

Tata Sky Binge+ offers ZEE5 streaming service on its platform

Latest News from Tata Sky

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Airtel Hello Tunes now free to all Airtel Thanks customers

Airtel offers free data on select prepaid plans, discontinues Rs 2398 long-term plan

BSNL rationalises several prepaid plans to base tariff of Rs 94 and Rs 95

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020

Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020
Is India Ready for Gaming Smartphones? Apple iPhone 11 to be made in India: Price Drop?

Is India Ready for Gaming Smartphones? Apple iPhone 11 to be made in India: Price Drop?
Asus Max Pro and Rog Phone 2, Airtel free data, Amazefit, Realme 6i, Apple iPhone 11 made in India

Asus Max Pro and Rog Phone 2, Airtel free data, Amazefit, Realme 6i, Apple iPhone 11 made in India
Asus Rog Phone 2 discontinued! Is Asus Max Pro and Max series still Alive?

Asus Rog Phone 2 discontinued! Is Asus Max Pro and Max series still Alive?
TikTok Pro Scam, Mediateg 5G Chipset, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Realme V5

TikTok Pro Scam, Mediateg 5G Chipset, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Realme V5
Asus Rog Phone 3; First look and Unboxing

Asus Rog Phone 3; First look and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies