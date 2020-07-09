Tata Sky Binge+ offers ZEE5 streaming service on its platform

With this, the ZEE5 app will be available on the Android-enabled smart set-top box.

Advertisement

Tata Sky has announced that its streaming service, Tata Sky Binge+, has partnered with ZEE5 to bring the app on its platform. With this, the ZEE5 app will be available on the Android-enabled smart set-top box.

The company has revealed that users can enjoy six months of premium ZEE5 content for free with Tata Sky Binge+ device. The streaming app catalogue can now be accessed by Tata Sky Binge+ users. The list includes Bollywood and multi-language films and original content spanning over 125,000+ hours across 12 languages - English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati and Punjabi. The company already offers a host of streaming apps including Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar Premuim, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now and ShemarooMe.

Commenting on the partnership, a Tata Sky spokesperson said, “OTT apps are gaining ground as a popular medium of content consumption. Considering the stupendous response we have received from the viewers for the fully integrated Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box, we are now strengthening this offering further by bringing onboard ZEE5’s unmatched content library that will further elevate the content viewing experience for our subscribers. We are confident that the Tata Sky Binge+ Smart set top box will offer a seamless experience of live TV channels and apps such as ZEE5, making it a winning proposition for our customers.”

Previously, the brand announced a new and improved offer on Tata Sky Binge+ Android Set Top Box. The new and improved offer is available to customers at Rs 3999 along with 6 months of Tata Sky Binge subscription for free.

The new offer will enable subscribers to watch both linear channels (broadcast via satellite) and OTT content (via internet) from popular apps on their TV screen using a single remote. Customers can avail 6-months of free access to premium OTT content from Disney+ Hotstar, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now and ShemarooMe as a part of the offering.