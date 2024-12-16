Mahindra Integrates Dolby Atmos in BE 6 and XEV 9e Electric Vehicles

Mahindra and Dolby Laboratories today announced that Mahindra will integrate Dolby Atmos in BE 6 and XEV 9e — Mahindra’s Electric Origin SUVs. This collaboration between the two brands has set a new milestone making Mahindra the first Indian automaker to bring Dolby Atmos to its Electric Origin SUVs.

The brands say that “consumers will be able to experience their favourite songs in Dolby Atmos through Gaana, integrated into the infotainment system on the BE 6 and XEV 9e. Dolby Atmos will deliver an unparalleled auditory journey within the confines of the BE 6 and XEV 9e, equating the experience into a sonic studio experience.”

BE 6 and XEV 9e boast 16 Harman Kardon speakers, which comes as standard with the vehicles. The speakers next to front seats are three-way speakers designed with a tweeter, mid-range, and a woofer. The centre is Harman’s patented Unity Speaker design and rear surround speakers are high fidelity mid-range. There is also a subwoofer and two speaker drivers in the ceiling which will help deliver an enhanced in-cabin audio experience with Dolby Atmos.

Mahindra’s new EVs were launched earlier this month. The BE 6e is priced at ₹18.9 lakh, while the XEV 9e costs ₹21.9 lakh (both ex-showroom and introductory). Additional variant prices will be revealed in January 2025.

Both SUVs offer premium interiors focused on technology and comfort. The BE 6e features dual 12.3-inch screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment, while the XEV 9e includes a triple-screen setup across the dashboard. These 12.3-inch displays support multimedia, infotainment, and driver information. The systems are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 Processor.

The XEV 9e adds ventilated seats with power adjustment for the driver, a panoramic sunroof, and wireless charging. Both models include Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and connected features through Mahindra’s MAIA software.



