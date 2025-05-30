Mahindra and Dolby Team Up to Introduce Dolby Atmos in Thar ROXX

Mahindra has teamed up with Dolby to integrate Dolby Atmos in Thar ROXX AX7L model. This collaboration promises to elevate the in-car audio experience by delivering high-quality, immersive sound that complements the vehicle’s rugged yet modern design. According to the companies, this “marks a first-of-its-kind innovation in the global SUV market — integrating 4-channel immersive audio powered by Dolby Atmos into a vehicle.”

“The Thar ROXX redefines the aural experience on wheels. Whether you’re cruising through urban streets or navigating remote trails, Dolby Atmos enhances every journey, allowing sound to move freely around you with unmatched depth and realism,” said Dolby.

With Gaana streaming integrated directly into the infotainment system, Thar ROXX owners can immerse themselves in Dolby Atmos music anytime. Furthermore, the company says that the carmaker has ramped up production of the Thar ROXX, equipped with Dolby Atmos, to “meet overwhelming demand.”

Earlier in December last year, Mahindra announced a similar partnership with Dolby for the integration of Dolby Atmos in its EVs. The Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e boast 16 Harman Kardon speakers, which comes as standard with the vehicles. The speakers next to front seats are three-way speakers designed with a tweeter, mid-range, and a woofer. The centre is Harman’s patented Unity Speaker design and rear surround speakers are high fidelity mid-range. There is also a subwoofer and two speaker drivers in the ceiling which help deliver an enhanced in-cabin audio experience with Dolby Atmos.

Also Read: Krafton and Mahindra Bring BE 6 in Battlegrounds Mobile India

The addition of Dolby Atmos in Thar ROXX marks a step forward in improving in-car audio experiences. By working with Dolby, Mahindra is introducing more immersive sound technology to its lineup, reflecting a broader trend of integrating advanced features into everyday vehicles. It’s a move that shows how carmakers are rethinking what drivers and passengers can expect from their time on the road.

The Thar ROXX is priced between ₹12.99 lakh and ₹23.39 lakh and is offered with a choice of a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol or a 2.2-litre diesel engine. Both engine options are available with 6-speed manual or automatic transmissions. The diesel variant is the only one available with both RWD and 4×4 configurations.